It is a battle of two East Division rivals as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Ottawa RedBlacks. It is now time to continue our CFL odds series with Tiger-Cats – RedBlacks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last week the Tiger-Cats fell to the undefeated Toronto Argonauts. The Tiger-Cats struggled on offense early. They were only able to score three points in the first half, with Marc Liegghip hitting a short field goal late in the first half. They added another field goal early in the second half, but Toronto got that back in the third quarter. Hamilton was finally able to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run from Taylor Powell. Ultimately, the Tiger-Cats fell 31-15, to drop to 2-4 on the season. That places them in last place in the division.

Meanwhile, the RedBlacks got an overtime win over the Stampeders. Ottawa got an early lead with a field goal but gave it right back on a Clark Barnes 54-yard touchdown pass. The defense stepped up at the end of the first quarter with a Brandin Dandridge interception that went back for a touchdown. The rest of the game was a back-and-forth affair. Ottawa got up ten early in the second quarter, but by the end of the second quarter, it was a one-point lead for Ottawa. Calgary took the lead in the third quarter, but Ottawa took it right back on a Dustin Crum touchdown. Calgary stormed back, and with 21 seconds left, Rene Paredes hit a 47-yard field goal to tie the game. The Stampeders scored first in overtime but missed the two-point conversion. The RedBlacks hit their two-point conversion to take a two-point victory.

Here are the Tiger-Cats – RedBlacks CFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFL Odds: Tiger-Cats -RedBlacks Odds

Toronto Argonauts: +1.5 (-105)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-120)

Under: 48.5 (+100)

How To Watch Tiger-Cats vs. RedBlacks

TV: TSN

Stream: CFL+

Time: 7:30 PM PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Tiger-Cats Could Cover The Spread

The Tiger-Cats had their two-game winning streak snapped last week, and the offense had a lot of trouble. On the year they are sixth in the league in yards per game, while also sitting sixth in points per game. The passing game is also ranked sixth, while they are last in the rushing game. Taylor Powell got his first start of the year in the last game. He performed well, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 282 yards. He did not have a touchdown but did throw an interception in the game. Bo Levi Mitchell will be back as the starting quarterback for this game. He struggled early in this season, throwing for 361 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions in his two starts.

With Mitchell coming back from injury, the Tiger-Cats are going to need a quality running game in this one. The leading rusher on the team is James Butler. He has 343 yards on 71 attempts this year and three scores. While he had his best game against Edmonton, running for 127 yards, he struggled last time out. He ran just eight times for 14 yards and no scores. Still, Butler is receiving well this year. He has 23 receptions on the year for 186 yards.

Mitchell will also need help from his best weapons. Terry Godwin has 25 receptions on the year for 287 yards, but no scores. Tim White has the most receiving touchdowns on the squad. He has 19 receptions on the year for 336 yards, with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, D'haquille Williams leads the team in yards on the year. He has 368 yards on the year and averages 16 yards per reception.

The defense is going to need to step up as well to get a win. On the season the Tiger-Cats are last in the CFL in opponent points per game. They average giving up 30.8 points per game this year. The Tiger-Cats have struggled in all aspects of defense. They are eighth in yards per game given up, while also seventh in rushing yards and passing yards allowed per game.

Why The RedBlacks Could Cover The Spread

Dustin Crum has come into the starting role and has been great. Last time out he went 23-29 while throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns. In his three games of play, he has passed for 667 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The biggest part of his game has been on the ground. Last time it was nine rushes for 63 yards for Crum. He now has 235 yards on the ground this year, while also scoring three times. Crum is the top rusher on the team, which ranks second in the CFL in rushing yards per game.

De'Montre Tuggle and Devonte Williams are the next leading rushers. Tuggle has 176 yards on the season with a touchdown but missed the last game. Meanwhile, Williams has 129 yards on the group and has not scored this year. Williams was able to run for 57 yards last time out, with a 5.70 yards per carry average.

Meanwhile, Crum improved on the league's worst passing offense. He raised their average by over ten yards per game, but they are still last in the CFL in passing. They also sit eighth in the CFL in total yards per game, and fifth in points per game this year. Justin Hardy has shown some flashes of being a reliable wideout. He has been targeted 49 times this year, leading to 32 receptions and 334 yards with a touchdown. Hardy has also been the best on the team in terms of yards after the catch. He has 166 yards after the catch this season.

The defense will also need to step up in this one. The RedBlacks have the fourth-best defense in terms of yards per game while having the fifth-best in terms of scoring defense. They are going to need to be able to get to the quarterback in this game. On the season, they have 20 sacks for 148 yards. They have also picked off eight passes this year and recovered five fumbles.

Final Tiger-Cats – RedBlacks Prediction & Pick

This one will come back to quarterback play. With Mitchell being back, it could be a huge boost for this offense. Still, Dustin Crum has been electric for the RedBlacks. This should be an exciting, close game. The RedBlacks have the better defense and the more electric quarterback. Take them in this one.

Final Tiger-Cats – RedBlack Prediction & Pick: RedBlacks -1.5 (-110)