Former UFC star and three-time title challenger Chad “Money” Mendes has officially called it a career, announcing his retirement from combat sports after a lifetime of fighting that began when he was just five years old. Mendes gained his greatest notoriety in challenging Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight belt on two occasions and stepping in for a third to face Conor McGregor in one of the most pivotal fights in UFC history.

While Mendes was never able to capture the elusive UFC gold, his dedication to combat sports and willingness to never back down from a challenge produced some memorable moments that stay etched in the memories of fight fans. On Saturday, he turned in yet another vintage showing during his BKFC 41 bout against Eddie Alvarez. The two faced off in the co-main event slot on a card that was riddled with former UFC fighters including Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, Ben Rothwell, and a surprise appearance in the ring from Conor McGregor. Mendes lost the fight in a decision to Alvarez and had this to say afterwards:

Chad Mendes retires at the age of 37. Been competing since the age of 5, when he started wrestling. Was always a tough out for absolutely any fighter on the planet. Hell of a career! pic.twitter.com/hRNNlZCVQz — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) April 30, 2023

“I just wanted to say thank you to all the fans. This has been a lifelong career for me…I’m officially hanging them up tonight, guys. Thank you very much.”

The two fighters combined for what will be viewed as an instant classic in the promotion’s history. Both UFC legends landed hard shots on each other and didn’t back down one bit. They both landed knockdowns and had an equal amount of big moments throughout the fight. In the end, the uppercuts from Eddie Alvarez made the difference as he eked out the decision win. The best part of the night, however, was the great show of respect between the two trail blazers of the sport.

'I would have been totally fine with a draw' Nothing but RESPECT between @Ealvarezfight and @chadmendes after #BKFC41 pic.twitter.com/E1HGQSBTPL — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 30, 2023

Chad “Money” Mendes announced his retirement from the UFC in 2019 following his loss to eventual champion Alexander Volkanovski. In 2021, he was released from his UFC contract and signed a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship later that year. Mendes won his debut fight in 2022 via TKO and officially wraps up his career at 13-5 in Mixed Martial Arts and 1-1 in BK Boxing.

It’s been a great career for another OG of the sport – whats your favorite Chad Mendes memory? Check out our UFC news for more fight coverage and combat sports content!