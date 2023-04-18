Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Napoli has their backs up against the wall heading into the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday against AC Milan, but they will welcome back a key figure. Talisman Victor Osimhen is returning to the starting XI, having been out for nearly a month with an injury. He briefly featured as a substitute over the weekend.

Milan currently holds a 1-0 advantage on aggregate and has actually won back-to-back games against Napoli in only a matter of weeks. In fact, the Serie A leaders have just one win in four matches across all competitions since Osimhen got hurt.

The Nigerian is truly firing on all cylinders this season, netting 21 times and tallying four assists in league action while also scoring four goals in the Champions League. He is undoubtedly the heartbeat of this attack. They’ve found the back of the net just once with Osimhen on the shelf.

Napoli enjoying a phenomenal campaign in Italy and looks to be well on their way to the Scudetto, currently holding a 14-point cushion at the top of the table. That being said, finding success in Europe’s most prized competition is always considered the top achievement for any club.

Tuesday’s fixture will take place on home soil in Naples though, where Luciano Spalletti’s men have been practically unbeatable. Hopefully, Victor Osimhen can get back to his lethal ways and play an integral part in pushing Napoli past their rivals and into the semifinals of the Champions League.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 PM ET.