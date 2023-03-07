Belgian team Club Brugge will visit Portuguese squad SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal for the second leg of the Champions League knockout round. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Benfica-Brugge prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

After losing to Sporting Braga in a penalty shootout in the Taca de Portugal, Benfica went on to win four straight games, including the first leg of this knockout. Benfica hopes to seal the deal on their home turf.

Since their 2-0 defeat on home ground, Brugge has not regained the strong form they showed in its Group B performance. Brugge recently lost to KV Oostende in Belgium First Division Football, so the club has to give it all, or else another trophy will slip into their hands.

Here are the Benfica-Brugge soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Benfica-Brugge Odds

SL Benfica: -280

Club Brugge: +800

Draw: +400

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch Benfica vs. Brugge

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, Vix+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Benfica Can Beat Brugge

Benfica is dominant this season in Liga Portugal. They are ranked first in the Primeira Liga with 62 points earned from 20 wins, two draws, and one loss in 23 games played. O Glorioso is eight points ahead of the next team on the table, Porto. Benfica topped Group H of the Champions League, getting ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Maccabi Haifa.

Benfica was on a four-game winning streak until their last game when they lost on the road after penalties in the cup against Sporting Braga. Benfica responded with an 0-2 demolition against today’s visitors. That game saw Benfica control the ball 55% of the time, including a 14-4 edge on total shots and a 7-3 corner kick advantage. Efforts from Joao Mario and David Neres in the second half devastated the Belgians. After that match, Benfica went on a three-game winning streak in Portugal’s domestic flight. They have seven goals on aggregate against Boavista, Vizela, and Famalicao, conceding only one goal.

Manager Roger Schmidt is determined to pull all strings to give Benfica its chance to pick some silverware this season. His squad will see absences from Mihailo Ristic and Julian Draxler. Chiquinho is doubtful to make an appearance.

The key for Benfica is to replicate their Champions League stats of 13.4 total shots, 9.6 successful dribbles, 5.3 corners, and 84.6% accurate ball passing per game. They should also look to lessen the fouls (11.3), yellow cards (2.0), and lost possessions (125.9) they commit per game. Joao Mario leads the team with five goals in the Champions League, while Rafa Silva has four. Alejandro Grimaldo and Alexander Bah each have two assists. David Neres has three goal contributions. All will be expected to start for the Portuguese team.

Why Brugge Can Beat Benfica

Club Brugge has not been playing well in the Belgian Football League. They are currently in fourth place in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, picking up 46 points from 12 wins, 10 draws, and six losses in 28 matches played. They are 22 points behind league leaders Genk while USG and Royal Antwerp own 59 and 57 points, respectively. Brugge ranked second in Group B, qualifying alongside Porto; Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid came in third and fourth in the group.

Since the World Cup break, a series of bad luck has haunted the Blauw-Zwart. Including their friendly game with Excelsior, Brugge had a seven-game winless streak and has just recorded one win of 10 matches played before the first leg match against today’s hosts. Their three games after the 2-0 loss at home resulted to a 2-2 draw with Cercle Brugge, a 2-0 win over Gent, and a 3-0 disappointment against KV Oostende. In their game against De Kustboys, The Blue-Black had 69% ball control over the course of the 90+5 minutes, but Oostende responded with counter-attacks.

If Brugge seeks to get its first win in March, it would be in this competition in front of a tough Portuguese crowd. But they might be playing without Andreas Skov Olsen, while Jack Hendry is doubtful to make an appearance. Ferran Jutgla and Kamal Sowah have two goals each in this tourney, so they are expected to start in this game. The same goes for Casper Nielsen and Bjorn Meijer, who each have an assist. Manager Scott Parker must show the same defensive resilience that provided the backbone for their impressive group-stage run if they want to start another series of wins. They need to match or exceed their Champions League numbers of 14.9 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, 21 clearances, and 4.6 saves per game

Final Benfica-Brugge Prediction & Pick

Two budding European clubs will give everything they got to qualify for the next round. Brugge’s struggles will soon end, but if they are to start a series of wins, they need to outscore Benfica on aggregate. The Eagles have been soaring higher than ever, so back them here to win this match.

Final Benfica-Brugge Prediction & Pick: Benfica (-280)