Club Brugge will look to entertain SL Benfica at the Jan Breydel Stadium at Bruges, Belgium for the second day of the Champions League knockout round. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Brugge-Benfica prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Brugge has been caught in a web of inconsistency after making a miraculous top-two finish in Group B of the Champions League groups, joining Porto while knocking off Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. Brugge is heading into this game with a six-game unbeaten run, but they are yet to pick up their first win this February.

Benfica has enjoyed six wins and a draw in its first seven games in 2023, but they lost recently to Sporting Braga in a penalty shootout in the Taca de Portugal. The Aguias are eliminated in other football competitions in Portugal, making the Champions League the remaining chance of grabbing some silverware for the club.

Here are the Brugge-Benficasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Brugge-Benfica Odds

Brugge: +350

Benfica: -125

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Brugge vs. Benfica

TV: CBS, DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Brugge Can Beat Benfica

Club Brugge has not been playing well in the Belgian Football League. They are currently in fourth place in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, picking up 42 points from 11 wins, nine draws, and five losses in 25 matches played. They are 20 points behind league leaders Genk while USG and Royal Antwerp own 56 and 50 points, respectively.

Since the World Cup break, a series of bad luck has haunted the Blauw-Zwart. Including their friendly game with Excelsior, Brugge has just recorded only one win of 10 matches played. Their run at the Beker van Belgie was halted by Sint-Truidense VV. In eight other games, they only secured one clean sheet yet notched six draws.

If Brugge seeks to get its first win in February, it would be in this competition in front of their faithful Belgian fans. But they might be playing without Andreas Skov Olsen and Ferran Jutgla. Skov Olsen has tallied seven goals and three assists, while Jutgla produced eight goals and four assists in Jupiler Pro League. Their absences will give the club fewer chances to surprise. Manager Scott Parker must show the same defensive resilience that provided the backbone for their impressive group-stage run if they want to start another series of wins.

Why Benfica Can Beat Brugge

Benfica is dominant this season in Liga Portugal. They are ranked first in the Primeria Liga with 53 points earned from 17 wins, two draws, and one loss in 20 games played, eight points ahead of the next team on the table, Porto.

Benfica was on a four-game winning streak until their last game when they lost on the road after penalties in the cup against Sporting Braga. Benfica played well for the first thirty minutes, but after Alexander Bah’s red card gave a momentum shift, evidenced by Mutassm Al Musrati’s 36th-minute goal. Matheus’ save on Fredrik Aursnes’ attempt sealed the deal for Sporting Braga. In addition, the Eagles did not reach the quarterfinals of the Taca de Liga in Portugal after finishing just second in Group C, where Moreirense had a 7-6 goal score advantage over them.

Roger Schmidt is determined to pull all strings to give Benfica its chance to pick some silverware this season. While the squad is perfectly healthy, they will be challenged on the pitch, especially with the departures of key players like Enzo Fernandez, Yony Gonzales, Gil Dias, German Coni, and John brooks, among others.

The key for Benfica is to replicate their Champions League stats of 13.3 total shots, 9.2 dribbles, 5.0 corners, and 84.7% accurate ball passing per game. They should also look to lessen the fouls (11.8), yellow cards (2.2), and lost possessions (123.8) they commit per game.

Final Brugge-Benfica Prediction & Pick

Two budding clubs will look to soar higher in the Champions League. Brugge has been affected by bad luck in most of its fixtures, squandering most of their advantages which resulted in numerous draws. Benfica is yet to show its potential without Enzo Fernandez in the pitch, but they have presented signs of progress on the pitch. Brugge holds the crowd advantage, but it’s hard to trust them, especially with a scorching and soaring Benfica. Back the visitors in this low-scoring match.

