It’s a slugfest in Deutsche Bank Park as Eintracht Frankfurt host Napoli on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm ET. Join us as we continue our Champions League odds series, where we make our Frankfurt-Napoli prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Neapolitans’ route to the last 16 was a relatively comfortable one. They topped Group A with 15 points over the likes of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.

Frankfurt, who took home last year’s Europa League crown, took some final-day heroics to sneak into the second qualifying spot of Group D, which involved the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Here are the Frankfurt-Napolisoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Frankfurt-Napoli Odds

Frankfurt: +240

Napoli: +110

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -124

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Frankfurt vs. Napoli

TV: DAZN

Stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, Vix+

Time: 3 PM ET /12 PM PT

Why Frankfurt Can Beat Napoli

Despite a rocky start to the Bundesliga season, Eintracht Frankfurt has now worked its way up to sixth in the table. They are still up for European contention in their current standing, but SGE is still in contention for Germany’s domestic title, battling the likes of Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Union Berlin, Freiburg and Leipzig. Die Adler’s most recent success is a fine 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. The Eagles are also in contention for DFB Pokal, winning recently over Darmstadt in the Round of 16. This just means that they are still in three competitions and cannot be written off, especially in front of their fans.

Eintracht Frankfurt has kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Napoli should be prepared for a fight. In the Champions League group games, Frankfurt registered averages of 10.5 total shots, 5.3 successful dribbles, 3.2 corners and two clean sheets. Daichi Kamada led the Eagles with three goals.

A key figure in Frankfurt’s recent good run has been French international striker Randal Kolo Muani who has scored seven goals in Eintracht’s last six games. Kolo Muani, who scored his 12th goal of the season in the match against Werder Bremen, has scored in the last two Champions League games, so he is expected to lead the front attack. He will likely be supported by Mario Götze, who has two assists in this competition this season, while Christopher Lenz will push for a starting spot as a defender.

Oliver Glasner and the company will be in front of their home fans this weekend and will desperately need that home turf advantage. On the injury front, Eric Dina Ebimbe has missed the last six matches due to an ankle injury and is also likely to miss out. Otherwise, the hosts have no problems.

Why Napoli Can Beat Frankfurt

The guests are 15 points clear at the top of the Serie A table. After being surprisingly eliminated by Serie A last-placers Cremonese in this same round of the Coppa Italia, Luciano Spalletti’s squad will want to avoid such a mistake in this game. Having won their last five league games with an aggregate score of 12-1, Napoli will come to Frankfurt with plenty of confidence as proud Serie A runaway leaders. In their UCL qualifying group, the Neapolitans won five of their six games to top the group, winning against Ajax and Rangers in both legs while losing only to fellow qualifiers Liverpool.

1990 was the last year that Napoli won the Scudetto, which almost seems that their domestic trophy will be handed to them in this campaign. However, their dominance in Europe also gives them a chance of landing European soccer’s biggest prize for the first time ever.

Masked forward Victor Osimhen from Nigeria, who has scored 18 goals and delivered three assists for Napoli in Serie A this season, has only scored two goals in the Champions League this campaign, but the 24-year-old is expected to anchor the attack here after scoring in his last seven Serie A games. Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a guaranteed partner in the front, who has also logged 10 goals and nine assists in Italy’s top flight.

Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone led Napoli with four goals each in the Champions League group matches, and either of them could get a nod in the starting lineup. Piotr Zieliński would hope to return to the middle of the park having been rested last time out.

Final Frankfurt-Napoli Prediction & Pick

Whilst Frankfurt will want to take some sort of advantage at home, they will be pushed hard for anything against an extremely confident Napoli side. Frankfurt would be lucky to squeak a goal, but Napoli will produce more goals.

Final Frankfurt-Napoli Prediction & Pick: Napoli (+110), Over 2.5 goals (-124)