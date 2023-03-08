The Champions League returns, with Tuesday’s match featuring Italy’s AC Milan visiting England’s Tottenham Hotspur for the second leg of their last-16 tie. Join us as we jumpstart our Champions League odds series, where we make our Tottenham-Milan prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

After enduring a seven-game winless streak this year, AC Milan has found itself in winning ways. Their 1-0 win against today’s visitors was followed by wins over Monza and Atalanta in the Serie A. A 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina is still fresh for the Red and Blacks, but they need to bounce back if they want to punch their way to the next round. Milan ranked second in Group E, where Chelsea finished first and RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb ended in third and fourth places, respectively.

The Tottenham Hotspurs will be quickly looking for good results after a mixed run of outcomes in the English Premier League. The Spurs followed their first-leg defeat with wins over West Ham United and Chelsea. However, the Lilywhites are still winless in March, where they were kicked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United and Wolverhampton gave them a 1-0 loss in the Prem. The Spurs finished in first place in Group D, getting ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, and Marseille.

Here are the Tottenham-Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Tottenham-Milan Odds

Tottenham Hotspur: -115

AC Milan: +330

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: +114

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Milan

TV: DAZN

Stream: Amazon Prime. fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Tottenham Can Beat Milan

Tottenham currently has 45 points in the Premier League, occupying the fourth spot and trailing Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United. Harry Kane ranks second in the league with 18 goals while Dejan Kulsevski and Ivan Persic belong in the top 20 for most assists in the Prem with five.

Tottenham has been rising in the Prem after a mixed run of results early in the season. After a defeat to Milan in the first leg, Tottenham snatched 2-0 victories against West Ham and Chelsea. However, the Spurs squandered their chance to enter the FA Cup quarterfinals after a defeat to Sheffield United, who are currently in second place in the England Championship. The Lilywhites had control of the ball 53% of the duration of the match and had a 17-7 advantage on total shots. However, Iliman Ndiaye’s goal in the 79th minute ended Tottenham’s chance of securing a trophy for the club. This was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton, where Adama Traore made a goal at the 82nd mark.

Antonio Conte and the Lilywhites dream of replicating their memorable run to the Champions League final. That time, Mauricio Pochettino served as manager in the 2018-19 campaign, where they hurdled over Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Ajax before losing to Liverpool in the finals. In seven games in the Champions League, the Spurs average 12.6 total shots, 5.6 corner kicks, and 1.1 goals per game. Heung-Min Son and Richarlison lead the Spurs with two goals each while Ivan Persisic has three assists. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane have three goal contributions in this tourney.

The Spurs will play this match without captain Hugo Lloris, as well as Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Eric Dier. Fraser Forster will be slotted between the goal sticks, with Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, and Ben Davies forming the back three. Harry Kane will be the central striker while Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son will be on the wings.

Why Milan Can Beat Tottenham

Stefano Pioli’s squad is slowly returning to winning ways after a seven-match winless run. The Red and Blacks bounced back with wins over Torino, Tottenham, Monza, and Atalanta, while their recent fixture with Fiorentina ended with a 2-1 scoreline. Milan is currently in fifth place in Italy’s Serie A., earning 47 points from 25 matches. Only three points separate them from second-placers and rivals Inter Milan. Napoli appears to be the run-away leader with 65 points in 25 games.

The Milan boss will be motivated to bring back the Champions League silverware to the Rossoneri, who last won it in 2007 in a team that featured Kaka, Filippo Inzaghi, Clarence Seedorf, Paolo Maldini, and Andrea Pirlo. This tournament remains to be AC Milan’s chance to hoist some silverware for the club, as they have lost their chances in the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup after they were kicked out by Torino and Inter Milan, respectively.

Tuesday’s meeting with Tottenham will represent the club’s first Champions League knockout round tie since their 5-1 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid way back in the 2013-14 season. The reigning champions of Italy have been eliminated at the last-16 stage in five of their previous six appearances in the competition. This will also be the fifth time that the two squads will face, with Tottenham winning three times. Milan will also be determined to match or exceed their Champions League stats of 12.6 total shots, 3.9 corner kicks, and 1.9 goals per game. Olivier Giroud leads the club with four goals. Rafael Leao has had three goal contributions for Milan. They have scored 13 times in this tourney, eight coming from assists while conceding seven goals.

Milan will be missing the services of Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, and Ismael Bennacer. Giroud and Leao will lead the helm along with Brahim Diaz, while Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, and Alexis Saelemaekers will be deployed in the midfield. Mike Maignan will take on goal-keeping duties.

Final Tottenham-Milan Prediction & Pick

The Champions League is one of the most exciting and unpredictable tourneys around the world. As both clubs are still looking for a good run of results, both clubs will make offensive adjustments to score more goals. Either of them can make it through, but Tottenham has a slight advantage against AC Milan based on their performance at home.

Final Tottenham-Milan Prediction & Pick: Tottenham Hotspur (-115), Over 2.5 goals (+114)