The top two teams in England’s Championship league will lock horns in Turf Moor! It’s time to check our Championship odds series, starring our Burnley-Sheffield prediction and pick.

One year after their relegation to the Championship, Burnley is sure to get its spot back in the Premier League with seven games to spare. The Clarets are on a two-game unbeaten run after their 6-0 defeat from Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Sheffield is also enjoying a good season in the Championship and is likely headed to the Prem as well. The Blades are on a four-game winning run and is still in contention for the FA Cup.

Here are the Burnley-Sheffield soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Championship Odds: Burnley-Sheffield Odds

Burnley FC: +115

Sheffield United FC: +240

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +106

Under 2.5 Goals: -128

How to Watch Burnley vs. Sheffield

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Burnley Can Beat Sheffield

Barely a year after their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley has clinched an immediate return to the top flight, edging out Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Friday. Vincent Kompany’s men now return home, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten run, claiming 14 wins in 20 games.

Burnley has picked up 87 points from 39 games to sit atop the Championship with one game in hand. The Clarets are also unbeaten at home in the league and will look to end the season with this record intact. Right now, Burnley’s record shows 14 wins and six draws in 20 games in Turf Moor, scoring 43 goals and gaining 48 of the possible 60 points.

Burnley may have secured automatic Premier League promotion, but they do not want to stop now. Kompany’s squad aims to put the icing on the cake, and they are likely to go all guns blazing at the Blades. Burnley fans will be hoping for more great football until the end of this season. So, it would be expected that Burnley will not be slowing down until the very end of the league.

Nathan Tella currently leads the team with 17 goals while Josh Brownhill has eight assists. Jay Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury have 11 goal involvements while Manuel Benson and Ian Maatsen have 10 goal contributions. Darko Churlinov should be the only absentee in the home team, while both Vitinho and Jack Cork could sneak into the starting XI.

Why Sheffield Can Beat Burnley

Sheffield continued to strengthen their stake for automatic promotion with a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic last time out. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are on a run of four wins across competitions since a 1-0 defeat against Luton Town on March 11.

With 76 points from 39 games, Sheffield is second in the league table, with an eight-point cushion over third-placed Luton Town. While Sheffield will look to make it five wins on the trot, they face a tough Burnley squad that remains unbeaten at home. The Blades have an 11-4-5 record on the road though, scoring 24 goals on their travels.

The visitors are eager to stay in their automatic promotion berth. However, with seven games left in the season, they still are not certainly earned the promotion as few teams are trying to catch up with them, so they need to keep their good run going.

This match comes too early for Jack O’Connell, with Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Rhian Brewster missing out with injuries as well. Oliver Norwood is widely expected to start this time out. Iliman Ndiaye has seven assists and 12 goals to lead the team while Oliver McBurnie has 13 goal contributions.

Final Burnley-Sheffield Prediction & Pick

Both teams still remain in tip-top form even heading to the end of the season. However, this will be a high-scoring game with both teams enjoying a share of the spoils.

Final Burnley-Sheffield Prediction & Pick: Draw (+230), Over 2.5 goals (+106)