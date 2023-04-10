The Terriers will host the Blackburnians in an exciting match in England’s Championship! It’s time to check our Championship odds series, starring our Huddersfield-Blackburn prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Huddersfield currently enjoys a four-game unbeaten run. They won 3-2 against Watford last timeout.

Blackburn is enduring a three-game winless streak. They were scoreless in the last two games, giving up two goals in its last match against Norwich City.

Here are the Huddersfield-Blackburn soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Championship Odds: Huddersfield-Blackburn Odds

Huddersfield Town AFC: +185

Blackburn Rovers FC: +155

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +136

Under 2.5 Goals: -166

How to Watch Huddersfield vs. Blackburn

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Huddersfield Can Beat Blackburn

Huddersfield moved out of the relegation zone on Friday with a thrilling 3-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Neil Warnock’s side has now won three straight games and is unbeaten in four, scoring eight goals and conceding four since a 1-1 draw with Norwich City on March 15. With 42 points from 40 games, Huddersfield is 20th in the Championship, level on points with 19th-placed Cardiff City, and one point above the danger zone.

Huddersfield is in better form at the moment. They have won three games in a row now and they are looking to take another home victory. The Terriers have a 7-5-8 record on home ground, fielding 21 goals in the process. Jack Rudoni leads the team with five assists while Jordan Rhodes leads with five goals.

With just one loss in the last six matches in Championship, Huddersfield went into form just at the right time. After all, the team is currently just one point ahead of the first team in the relegation zone despite this impressive run, so they are still far from being safe. Still, these recent results allow their fans to feel optimistic about their chances.

When it comes to team news, Huddersfield is currently dealing with many injuries, with nine of their players out at the moment. With no fresh injury worries to report, Neil Warnock is unlikely to make changes to the team that defeated Watford at the weekend.

Why Blackburn Can Beat Huddersfield

Blackburn continues to lose pace in their race for the playoffs following a 2-0 loss against Norwich City at Ewood Park on Friday. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side has now lost their last three outings across competitions, including a 3-2 defeat against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 19.

With 61 points from 39 games, Blackburn is sixth in the league, just one point above seventh-placed Norwich outside the playoffs places. They are still challenged at the moment, recording a 6-3-11 record on their travels. In their current placement, the Rovers are headed to the promotion playoffs with Luton, Middlesbrough, and Millwall.

Three losses in the last four games are a clear signal that Blackburn is not in the greatest form at the moment. However, a few teams are within points of Blackburn, so they will have to find their form again soon or they will miss out on the postseason and a chance for promotion. Blackburn does have the edge against Huddersfield, winning 1-0 in their initial face-off this season.

Jack Vale, Daniel Ayala, and Clinton Mola are on the team’s injury list right now. Sorba Thomas looks to add to his seven-assist tally this season, while Ben Brereton Diaz will be adamant to add to his 12 goals in this campaign.

Final Huddersfield-Blackburn Prediction & Pick

With their race for a playoff spot in the balance, Blackburn knows they must avoid any more slip-ups. However, they face a rejuvenated Huddersfield side who have hit their stride at the business end of the season. Both sides could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Final Huddersfield-Blackburn Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210)