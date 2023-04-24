Luton Town hosts Boro in England! It’s time to check our Championship odds series, starring our Luton Town-Middlesbrough prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Hatters are currently enjoying an 11-game winning streak. Luton Town picked up a 1-1 draw with Reading last timeout. Andy Carroll gave the Royals the early lead in the second half, but Carlton Morris equalized in the 80th minute to share the points.

Middlesbrough is also in a three-game unbeaten run. In their previous game against Hull City, the Boro trailed 1-0 after the first half as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh squeaked a goal before the half-time whistle. However, the red outfit came surging in the second half to produce three goals from Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer, and Chuba Akpom.

Here are the Luton-Middlesbrough soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Championship Odds: Luton-Middlesbrough Odds

Luton Town FC: +130

Middlesbrough FC: +210

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Luton vs. Middlesbrough

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Luton Can Beat Middlesbrough

Luton Town was denied a third win on the trot last Wednesday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. However, with that result, Rob Edwards’ men have now gone 11 straight games without defeat, claiming seven wins and four draws since February’s 1-0 loss against league leaders Burnley. To add, the Hatters have been defeated in just three instances this year in all competitions.

With 75 points from 43 games, Luton is currently third in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place above Monday’s visitors. Second-placed Sheffield United has a seven-point edge over Luton. Coventry, Sunderland, Millwall, and Blackburn are closely trailing to get to the promotion playoffs.

Luton will be trying to earn a promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs. Returning home should provide a boost to Luton after winning six of their last eight home league games, including each of their last five in succession. Luton’s record at home is just sitting at 10th place at a 9-8-4 standing, but this should be enough gravity to pull some crowd advantage in their terrific run this year. At home, they have produced 29 goals and earned 35 points.

The Hatters have not actually lost at home against Boro since 1974, yet they will face a very stern test of their promotion credentials this time around with Boro hitting a league-high 82 goals prior to the weekend’s action. The Lutonians will be eager to split the season series, as they were defeated by Boro back in December by a 2-1 scoreline.

When it comes to team news, Luton will once again be without injured Gabriel Osho, Reece Burke, Dan Potts, and Jack Walton. Coach Rob Edwards will be heavily relying on Carlton Morris, who has 19 goals and six assists to lead the club. Elijah Adebayo follows shortly with seven goals and four assists. Jordan Clark has six goal contributions, while Allan Campbell, Luke Berry, and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu combined for 15 goals.

Why Middlesbrough Can Beat Luton

Middlesbrough turned in a superb team performance as they came from behind to pick up a 3-1 victory over Hull City last time out. This followed a 5-1 thrashing of Norwich City at the Riverside Stadium which saw their three-game winless run come to an end. While Middlesbrough set out to pick up a third consecutive win, they journey to Kenilworth Road, where they have failed to win in their last three visits since August 2019.

With three wins, one draw, and a couple of losses in the last six games in the Championship, Middlesbrough has been a bit inconsistent in recent matches. Still, the team remains in the playoff zone, in fourth place. In fact, their place in the playoffs is secured, but with a win over Luton, they could secure better positioning ahead of it. The red outfit has also enjoyed a remarkable run in 2023, losing only on five occasions.

Middlesbrough’s recent games have simply been a dream for the neutral. The red outfit has hit over 2.5 combined goals in the last six games and in eight of the last 10. Ten of those goals came across Boro’s last three league games, as a 3-1 comeback win over Hull in midweek saw them all but confirm their play-off berth. Finishing above Luton is still a worthy carrot for Michael Carrick’s men though, as that would ensure a home second-leg in the semi-final and a clash against the sixth-placed side. Boro has also notched an impressive 9-2-10 record on away games, scoring 37 goals in those travels.

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey, Riley McGree, Dael Fry, and Matt Clarke are on the team’s injury list at this time. With attacking talents such as Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer, we can see nothing but goals galore in this fixture between two of the best sides the Championship has to offer. Akpom leads the team with 28 goals while Marcus Forss has 10 goals and five assists. Archer follows the two with 15 goal involvements. 18 different players have produced at least one goal or assist for the visitors.

Final Luton-Middlesbrough Prediction & Pick

The Hatters’ historical record against Boro might be preserved in this game, given their tantalizing run. Back the hosts to get their 12th straight unbeaten game.

Final Luton-Middlesbrough Prediction & Pick: Luton (+130), Over 2.5 goals (+100)