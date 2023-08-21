Tekken 8, the latest game of the series, is set to release by 2024. With all the hype and conversation that has been buzzing over the internet, there are still some questions that we would like to know. We've seen the latest roster of the game (and of course, the leaked ones as well) but let's try to take a look back at the 29 years of the game's total roster. Which of these characters are set for a comeback, and which ones are set to put be put back on the sidelines and be unplayable characters in Tekken 8? We listed down all the characters that didn't make the Tekken 8 roster (At least for now).

Tekken 8 Roster

There are 32 Characters in the Tekken 8 roster in total that are pre-confirmed by the leaks that we have been seeing online. This is approached with a grain of salt but with how the Game Director has been acting on the issue, it seems that we have reasons to confirm that these are actually true. So for now, we are taking this information as canon (You can check out the article of the leaked information yourself).

With the likes of returning characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King, Paul Phoenix, and Marshall Law that will be back in the Tekken 8 roster, there are fan favorites from previous versions of the game that won't be making a comeback. There are 48 characters in total but we may have missed a few. Regrettably, these are all the unplayable characters in Tekken 8 to date.

Unplayable/Excluded Characters in Tekken 8

Akuma – Appeared in Tekken 7 as a guest character that is taken from the Street Fighter series. Known for his sheer power with the Satsui no Hado style.

– Appeared in Tekken 7 as a guest character that is taken from the Street Fighter series. Known for his sheer power with the Satsui no Hado style. Alex – Originally appeared in Tekken 2 which is a genetically modified dinosaur created for military purposes.

– Originally appeared in Tekken 2 which is a genetically modified dinosaur created for military purposes. Ancient Ogre – The main antagonist of Tekken 3 and is the first form of the creature known as Toshin.

– The main antagonist of Tekken 3 and is the first form of the creature known as Toshin. Angel – A character that first appeared in Tekken 2 that fought Devil in order to try and save Kazuya Mishima's soul.

– A character that first appeared in Tekken 2 that fought Devil in order to try and save Kazuya Mishima's soul. Anna Williams – First introduced in the Tekken game back in 1994, she is the sister of Nina Williams. There is uncertainty if she will be coming to Tekken 8 as a playable character.

– First introduced in the Tekken game back in 1994, she is the sister of Nina Williams. There is uncertainty if she will be coming to Tekken 8 as a playable character. Armor King – A character that has been known for most of the series but was a playable character in Tekken 5. He is portrayed by two different people that are siblings in the game.

– A character that has been known for most of the series but was a playable character in Tekken 5. He is portrayed by two different people that are siblings in the game. Armor King II – The younger brother of Armor King, but is mostly known as one character. The Armor King character started to be a playable character starting Tekken 5.

– The younger brother of Armor King, but is mostly known as one character. The Armor King character started to be a playable character starting Tekken 5. Azazel – Introduced in Tekken 6 as the main antagonist which is an ancient demon that was sealed away under the earth.

– Introduced in Tekken 6 as the main antagonist which is an ancient demon that was sealed away under the earth. Baek Doo San – Made his first appearance at Tekken 2 and is the master of Hwoarang.

– Made his first appearance at Tekken 2 and is the master of Hwoarang. Bruce Irvin – An American Muay Thai champion that was first introduced in Tekken 2 and eventually returned in Tekken 5 and 6.

– An American Muay Thai champion that was first introduced in Tekken 2 and eventually returned in Tekken 5 and 6. Christie Monteiro – She is the granddaughter of the Legendary Capoeira Master Eddy Gordo who was introduced in Tekken 4 and was a playable character until Tekken 6.

– She is the granddaughter of the Legendary Capoeira Master Eddy Gordo who was introduced in Tekken 4 and was a playable character until Tekken 6. Craig Marduk – The undefeated Vale Tudo champion that was introduced in Tekken 4 and made it up until Tekken 6 including his appearance in Tekken 7 as a DLC character.

– The undefeated Vale Tudo champion that was introduced in Tekken 4 and made it up until Tekken 6 including his appearance in Tekken 7 as a DLC character. Devil Kazumi – The alter ego of Kazumi Mishima after being consumed by the Devil Gene. She is introduced as the final boss of the arcade mode in Tekken 7.

– The alter ego of Kazumi Mishima after being consumed by the Devil Gene. She is introduced as the final boss of the arcade mode in Tekken 7. Dr. Bosconovitch – A bonus playable character in Tekken 3 upon completion of Tekken Force mode, he is the father of Alisa Bosconovitch that revived her to life.

– A bonus playable character in Tekken 3 upon completion of Tekken Force mode, he is the father of Alisa Bosconovitch that revived her to life. Eliza – A female vampire who holds the power of immortality. She was introduced in the last game, Tekken 7.

– A female vampire who holds the power of immortality. She was introduced in the last game, Tekken 7. Fahkumram – A Muay Thai fighter who is fighting under the duress of the Thai military. This character was introduced in the DLC of Tekken 7 during the Tekken World Tour 2019.

– A Muay Thai fighter who is fighting under the duress of the Thai military. This character was introduced in the DLC of Tekken 7 during the Tekken World Tour 2019. Forest Law – Introduced in Tekken 3, he is the son of Marshall Law that has trained alongside his best friend, Paul Phoenix.

– Introduced in Tekken 3, he is the son of Marshall Law that has trained alongside his best friend, Paul Phoenix. Ganryu – A talented rikishi whose prowess in the ring allowed him to become the youngest fighter ever to reach the rank of ozeki. He is introduced in the original Tekken game.

– A talented rikishi whose prowess in the ring allowed him to become the youngest fighter ever to reach the rank of ozeki. He is introduced in the original Tekken game. Geese Howard – A guest character from the Fatal Fury series who believes in the Darwinistic principle of strength. He is introduced in Tekken 7 as a DLC character.

– A guest character from the Fatal Fury series who believes in the Darwinistic principle of strength. He is introduced in Tekken 7 as a DLC character. Gigas – A hulking man who was experimented on by the G Corporation that is equipped with enhanced fighting abilities that were introduced in Tekken 7.

– A hulking man who was experimented on by the G Corporation that is equipped with enhanced fighting abilities that were introduced in Tekken 7. Gon – A small dinosaur that was introduced in Tekken 3 upon completion of the Tekken Ball mode or by inputting the initials of GON as the high score in Tekken Survival Mode.

– A small dinosaur that was introduced in Tekken 3 upon completion of the Tekken Ball mode or by inputting the initials of GON as the high score in Tekken Survival Mode. Heihachi – One of the main characters of the series that has died from the previous game in the hands of his own son, Kazuya, after being thrown into the crater. The possibility of him coming back to the Tekken 8 roster is probable but may not be the case.

– One of the main characters of the series that has died from the previous game in the hands of his own son, Kazuya, after being thrown into the crater. The possibility of him coming back to the Tekken 8 roster is probable but may not be the case. Jaycee – The alter ego of Julia Chang who dresses up as a Luchadora that was confirmed in Julia's Tekken 7 profile.

– The alter ego of Julia Chang who dresses up as a Luchadora that was confirmed in Julia's Tekken 7 profile. Jinpachi Mishima – The father of Heiahchi Mishima and is introduced as the main antagonist of Tekken 5. He is the founder and former head of the Mishima Zaibatsu.

– The father of Heiahchi Mishima and is introduced as the main antagonist of Tekken 5. He is the founder and former head of the Mishima Zaibatsu. Josie Rizal – A young fighter that hails from the Philippines hoping to gain confidence and hopes to join the Tekken Force who was introduced in the Tekken 7 game.

– A young fighter that hails from the Philippines hoping to gain confidence and hopes to join the Tekken Force who was introduced in the Tekken 7 game. Julia Chang – The adopted sister of Michelle Chang who taught her how to fight. She first appeared in Tekken 3 and also appears as Jaycee.

– The adopted sister of Michelle Chang who taught her how to fight. She first appeared in Tekken 3 and also appears as Jaycee. Katarina Alves – One of the five initial newcomers that was introduced in Tekken 7. She may return as a DLC character in Tekken 8 but this is still to be confirmed.

– One of the five initial newcomers that was introduced in Tekken 7. She may return as a DLC character in Tekken 8 but this is still to be confirmed. Kazumi Mishima – The late wife of Heihachi Mishima that was introduced in Tekken 7 as an antagonist. She was an unplayable boss prior to the release of the Arcade version of the game.

– The late wife of Heihachi Mishima that was introduced in Tekken 7 as an antagonist. She was an unplayable boss prior to the release of the Arcade version of the game. Kunimitsu – A kunoichi that was introduced during the original Tekken game as an unlockable character who was later on replaced by her daughter.

– A kunoichi that was introduced during the original Tekken game as an unlockable character who was later on replaced by her daughter. Kunimitsu II – The daughter of the original Kunimitsu who is the other kunoichi in the game. She has made her debut as a DLC character in Tekken 7's Season 4 pass.

– The daughter of the original Kunimitsu who is the other kunoichi in the game. She has made her debut as a DLC character in Tekken 7's Season 4 pass. Lei Wulong – Introduced back in Tekken 2 who returned in all the games but was introduced as a DLC character in Tekken 7. He is a skilled police officer from China that has worked in Hong Kong.

– Introduced back in Tekken 2 who returned in all the games but was introduced as a DLC character in Tekken 7. He is a skilled police officer from China that has worked in Hong Kong. Lidia Sobieska – Introduced during the Season 4 pass of Tekken 7's DLC. She is a karateka and the Prime Minister of Poland.

– Introduced during the Season 4 pass of Tekken 7's DLC. She is a karateka and the Prime Minister of Poland. Lucky Chloe – Introduced as one of the new playable characters in Tekken 7. A fan of Japanese culture and cats that is seen as playful, energetic, and enthusiastic.

– Introduced as one of the new playable characters in Tekken 7. A fan of Japanese culture and cats that is seen as playful, energetic, and enthusiastic. Master Raven – Introduced in Tekken 7 as the senior officer of Raven. She is replaced by her subordinate in Tekken 8 thus making her miss action in the latest version of the series.

– Introduced in Tekken 7 as the senior officer of Raven. She is replaced by her subordinate in Tekken 8 thus making her miss action in the latest version of the series. Michelle Chang – A Native American woman of Hong Konger descent, she is originally introduced in the first Tekken game.

– A Native American woman of Hong Konger descent, she is originally introduced in the first Tekken game. Miguel Caballero Rojo – A Spaniard that vowed his revenge against Jin Kazama for indirectly murdering his Sister, he is one of the more popular characters that was introduced in Tekken 6.

– A Spaniard that vowed his revenge against Jin Kazama for indirectly murdering his Sister, he is one of the more popular characters that was introduced in Tekken 6. Miharu Hirano – The palette swap for Ling Xiaoyu that was introduced in Tekken 4.

– The palette swap for Ling Xiaoyu that was introduced in Tekken 4. Mokujin – Introduced in Tekken 3, his playstyle is copying random characters in the game. He serves as the guardian of good against supernatural evil threats.

– Introduced in Tekken 3, his playstyle is copying random characters in the game. He serves as the guardian of good against supernatural evil threats. Monstrous Ogre – Appears in Tekken 5's Devil Within mode which is the final form of Ancient Ogre who has survived after being beaten in Tekken 3.

– Appears in Tekken 5's Devil Within mode which is the final form of Ancient Ogre who has survived after being beaten in Tekken 3. Negan Smith – A guest character in Tekken 7 that comes from the popular TV show, Walking Dead. He was the fourth guest after Akuma, Geese, and Noctis.

– A guest character in Tekken 7 that comes from the popular TV show, Walking Dead. He was the fourth guest after Akuma, Geese, and Noctis. Noctis Lucis Caelum – A guest character in Tekken 7 who is the main character in Final Fantasy XV. He is introduced in the game during the 2017 Tekken World Tour finals.

– A guest character in Tekken 7 who is the main character in Final Fantasy XV. He is introduced in the game during the 2017 Tekken World Tour finals. Robert “Bob” Richards – Bob is one of the more popular characters introduced in Tekken 6. He is a renowned martial arts prodigy from the US.

– Bob is one of the more popular characters introduced in Tekken 6. He is a renowned martial arts prodigy from the US. Roger – A character introduced in the original Tekken game and is one of three boxing Kangaroos in the game.

– A character introduced in the original Tekken game and is one of three boxing Kangaroos in the game. Roger Jr. – The son of Roger, who replaces his father and family friend, Alex. He is introduced in the Tekken series in the fifth installment of the game.

– The son of Roger, who replaces his father and family friend, Alex. He is introduced in the Tekken series in the fifth installment of the game. Sebastian – Made his appearance in Tekken 5 and 6 but was only made to be a playable character in Tekken Tag Tournament 2. He is the butler to Lili and the De Rochefort family.

– Made his appearance in Tekken 5 and 6 but was only made to be a playable character in Tekken Tag Tournament 2. He is the butler to Lili and the De Rochefort family. Slim Bob – The alter ego of Bob who makes his first appearance in Tekken 6, he is a DLC character for Tekken Tag Tournament 2.

– The alter ego of Bob who makes his first appearance in Tekken 6, he is a DLC character for Tekken Tag Tournament 2. Tetsujin – A character in the Tekken series that made his appearance in Tekken Tag Tournament. His name literally means Iron Person.

– A character in the Tekken series that made his appearance in Tekken Tag Tournament. His name literally means Iron Person. Tiger Jackson – A character that utilizes the disco-styled capoeira introduced in Tekken 3 as a model swap for Eddy Gordo.

