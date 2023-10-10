The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to return to the playoffs in the competitive AFC. The Chargers have a talented offense led by Justin Herbert. However, their defense is struggling and needs to improve.

Through four games, Los Angeles is 2-2 and in the middle of the AFC playoff race. The Chargers have won two straight and have a bye for Week 5. In Week 5 and 6, they will be challenged with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers offense is explosive with Herbert at the helm. He has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He is an elite passer who hasn't turned the ball over a ton this season.

With that said, here are the two best trades the Chargers must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

2. Trade for Kendrick Bourne

The Chargers lost one of their top offensive weapons, with Mike Williams tearing his ACL, ending his season. While the offense is still a good unit, they could use one more weapon for Herbert. They have Keenan Allen as the top wide receiver, with Josh Palmer and rookie Quentin Johnston as the second and third receivers. Los Angeles also has a quality starting tight end with Gerald Everett, with Donald Parham Jr. getting some targets as well.

Johnston is an unproven rookie, and Herbert could use another reliable receiver. Kendrick Bourne would be a great fit in the Chargers offense. Bourne has been a key offensive weapon for the New England Patriots as one of their top receivers. Bourne is in the final year of his deal and is having a good season. With the New England Patriots starting the season 1-4, they could be sellers to add draft capital.

Bourne is a receiver that the Chargers should target. He has 18 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns this season. The 28-year-old could slot in as one of Los Angeles' best weapons and help Herbert and the offense remain explosive even with Williams out for the season.

1. Trade for Troy Hill

The Chargers' biggest weakness is their defense, but they don't have the cap room to make a huge splash. However, they could add depth and strengthen their defense. Carolina Panthers veteran defensive back Troy Hill is a great trade target for Los Angeles.

Hill is a solid defensive back, which is a weak position for the Chargers. Los Angeles traded away J.C. Jackson earlier this season, as the cornerback was sent to the Patriots. The Chargers need to add depth at defensive back, as they will need to match up with explosive offenses in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Hill likely wouldn't cost a ton to acquire and would fit in with the defense quickly. The 32-year-old played for the Los Angeles Rams when Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was the defensive coordinator for the Rams.

Having played for Staley before, Hill could make a quicker transition to fitting in the defensive scheme. Hill had a career year playing in Staley's scheme for Los Angeles in 2020, as he had a career-high in tackles with 77, interceptions with three, and he also had two touchdowns.

The Panthers are a team that could sell this season. They have a young team and could be interested in adding draft capital for their veterans. The Chargers should try and make a trade with the Panthers for Hill.

Los Angeles has a talented team but needs to add more if they want to contend for a Super Bowl. Bourne and Hill would be two quality additions to the Chargers roster.