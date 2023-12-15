Joshua Palmer got a nice touchdown vs. the Raiders on Thursday Night Football but it's too little too late for Chargers faithful.

The Los Angeles Chargers are having a rough night in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. As of this writing, they're currently down 63-7, with their lone touchdown coming from a Joshua Palmer 79-yard touchdown. Chargers faithful are far from pleased with the effort of their team, especially following the news that starting quarterback Justin Herbert will miss the remainder of the season with a broken finger.

Even the social media team is despondent. The Chargers Twitter/X account tweeted a video of Palmer's touchdown and simply said in the caption, “We scored.”

The social media comments around the Palmer touchdown is far more entertaining than the game itself. Twitter user NvictusManeo drew a comparison between Palmer's touchdown and Chris Paul's three-pointer during a beatdown by Luka Doncić and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Ironically, the touchdown and successful PAT cut the Raiders lead to 42 just like Paul's three-pointer.

Meanwhile, Sideline Daily has a plan to get fans “more involved” with the team. They couldn't do worse than the Chargers did tonight.

The other replies were just as ruthless and hilarious as fans attempted to joke their way through arguably one of the most pathetic performances of the season.

“Embarrassing franchise. Send Herbert to Seattle immediately.” FeelLikeMafe said.

“I’ll rather have the social media team coaching than Staley,” FrostyDFS said.

Bl1ndbandit_TTV mused, “How did the Jets lose to this team by 21 points??”

The Chargers are set to drop to 5-9, which will put them on the outside of the playoff race. The future of head coach Brandon Staley is also in flux as the Chargers close in on another season of underperforming expectations.