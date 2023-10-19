The Los Angeles Chargers are no stranger to odd injuries and general bad luck, and it seems like the team is experiencing that yet again after their most recent roster move. The Chargers claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, and at his first practice with his new team, Hawkins was carted off the practice field with an injury, according to Daniel Popper.

While the severity of the injury is still unknown, it's a tough break for Hawkins, who was looking to make an impact with his new team. The Chargers are banged up in the secondary with Derwin James dealing with a hamstring injury, so Hawkins may have had a path to substantial playing time.

Jaylinn Hawkins hurt at practice

Hawkins, 26, grew up in nearby Buena Park and played his collegiate ball at Cal Berkley. Hawkins started 16 games at safety for the Falcons last season, registering 84 tackles and 2 interceptions to go with 6 passes defended. Hawkins was receiving sparse playing time this season, leading to the Falcons waiving him and the Chargers picking him up. The Chargers weren't the only team to put a waiver claim in on Hawkins, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons S Jaylin Hawkins was claimed by the #Chargers, source said. They were not alone in putting in a claim. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2023

We should know more about the severity and length of absence for Hawkins soon, but it's a bad beat for a Chargers team that seems to suffer injuries at an incredibly high rate, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

We'll have more information on Chargers safety Jaylinn Hawkins's injury when it becomes available.