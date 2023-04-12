Led by their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, expectations were sky-high for the Los Angeles Chargers heading into the 2022 season. After missing the postseason by one game the year prior, the Chargers had hopes of earning a playoff appearance last season.

With Herbert at the helm, the Chargers did just that. Unfortunately, as they faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, they were unable to take down the Trevor Lawrence-led unit.

Following their early exit, the Chargers earned the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With several needs on the roster, they could use this pick in several different ways.

Star running back Austin Ekeler has publically requested to seek out a new trade. If the two sides are unable to agree to terms on a new deal, and he does move on, the team will have a major need in the backfield. Adding a player such as Bijan Robinson of Texas would address that need in a big way.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers are also in need of upgrades. Throughout last season, the defensive front was riddled with injury, and the team was forced to rely heavily on their depth. At times they struggled due to this. In order to deal with this, a defensive lineman or defensive end could be on their radar.

With the signing of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Chargers addressed a major need. But drafting another linebacker is also not out of the question for the team.

The Chargers have a roster that is built to win now. Given that they make the proper moves through the draft, they could once again be set to compete at a high-level next season.

With Justin Herbert likely set to sign a new contract in the near future, the team could look to add more weapons around him. If this is the case, adding a wide receiver in round one could be a potential option. Someone such as Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt could very well be the perfect fit. Here’s why.

Here are 2 reasons why Jalin Hyatt is the perfect fit for the Chargers in the NFL Draft.

2. A young building block in the room.

In recent seasons, the Chargers have made moves to solidify the wide receiver room. Unfortunately, many of these players have not reached the level of success that Los Angeles had hoped for. Now heading into the draft, the team has just five wide receivers on the active roster.

When healthy, there are few wide receiver duos as dominant as Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. But in recent seasons, the pair have both dealt with injuries. Last season, Allen took the field in 10 games but was heavily limited at times. The same could be said for Williams who played in 13 games.

By adding Hyatt, the Chargers would have a young wide receiver who could develop into a key part of the group. This is something that they have attempted to do in recent drafts, but have been unsuccessful with.

While at Tennessee, Hyatt developed into one of the nation’s most electric wide receivers. While improving in each of his three seasons, he now looks prepared to make an instant impact at the next level.

1. Fit in this Chargers offense

Jalin Hyatt is far from a sure thing at the wide receiver position. In a wide receiver class full of talented pass catchers, he is not the most polished. But he could very well be the best fit in this high-powered offense.

This past season, Hyatt played the best football of his collegiate career, setting career highs across the board. While appearing in 12 games, he hauled in 67 receptions for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. This was more than each of his past two season totals combined in each category.

Hyatt found his success in 2022 with his elite speed and ability to stretch the field. Even against the nation’s best secondaries, he was able to win downfield.

Jalin Hyatt’s most notable performance came against Alabama in Week 6. While lining up against the Crimson Tide defense, he recorded six receptions for 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This was just one of five games that Hyatt hauled in at least 135 receiving yards.

In his NFL career so far, Justin Herbert has found success with his elite arm strength. This Chargers offense is built to push the ball down the field. There is no wide receiver in this class more equipped to do just that than Hyatt.

While Hyatt still needs to improve his route running, he would have the luxury to learn from one of the NFL’s best in Allen. Given time, he could develop into a dynamic weapon. But from day one, he would be an instant vertical threat.