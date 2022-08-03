Fantasy Football is coming up soon, and fantasy owners are getting prepared for their draft. Taking time to assess different players’ values can separate a fantasy team from others in the league. The NFL has had a wild offseason, with stars across the league dawning new uniforms. Could there be a gem lurking on the Los Angeles Chargers?

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had a breakout campaign and could have another great season. The Chargers have an explosive offense with quarterback Justin Herbert under center, who delivers on deep passes to Williams.

Los Angeles became a contender for the Super Bowl this offseason after making a flurry of moves. They signed one of the top free agents in cornerback J.C. Jackson and made a trade for star pass rusher Khalil Mack. They made other moves to bolster their roster and have a promising season ahead.

It won’t be an easy season for the Chargers, as the AFC West has become the most competitive division in football. All four teams have a legitimate shot at making it to the postseason.

Williams will be a crucial piece to their offense once again as they have a potent passing attack. The offense’s execution will be essential in taking down their division rivals.

With that said, here is Mike Williams’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Chargers.

Chargers’ Mike Williams 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

In 2021, Williams finished with 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams is a great jump ball receiver and a deep threat that makes big plays for LA. Herbert is great at extending plays due to his mobility and has the arm strength to deliver dimes downfield.

Last season, Herbert’s production was tremendous for the Chargers, throwing for 5,014 yards along with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and is primed to continue improving. The numbers speak for themselves, and this pass-happy offense makes for an entertaining and dynamic offense. Rookie head coach Brandon Staley made his mark on the offense by being an analytics guy. Staley relied on the numbers and would often go for it on 4th downs when historically, teams would punt the ball away. Although it sometimes failed, it also made for some great conversions to keep a drive alive. Having a big play guy in Williams can make those extended drives worth it by hauling in a pass downfield.

Herbert has two elite targets in Keenan Allen and Williams. However, fantasy-wise, it can be difficult to select a receiver on a team with multiple phenomenal weapons.

In some games, Allen could take most of the targets, leading to a low-scoring game from Williams. However, he is still a great receiver and can be a quality player for a fantasy football team. In ESPN PPR leagues, Williams was the 12th-ranked fantasy receiver, right behind his teammate Allen. He goes under the radar and could be a good fantasy option.

Williams should be considered between rounds five through seven, depending on the league. He is a solid fantasy option but is inconsistent. Williams had weeks last season where he would go off for a big game as well as games where he underwhelmed on a Chargers offense with quite a few weapons. However, he is a good player and is worth having as a second or third wideout in fantasy. While he may not produce consistently, he can have explosive outings, which could be the difference in close games.

If you are able to snag Williams in the middle rounds, it will be a steal.