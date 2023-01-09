By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have dodged a bullet when it comes to the injury to star wide receiver Mike Williams. The Chargers, who were effectively playing for nothing in Week 18, saw Williams get carted off the field with a back injury. Brandon Staley made the head-scratching decision to keep his starters in the game with nothing to gain, and it wound up with Williams getting injured.

Fortunately, it seems as if Williams’ injury isn’t going to keep him sidelined for the playoffs. Ahead of the Wild Card round clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Staley indicated that he expects Williams will return to practice this week, suggesting he’ll be ready to go for Saturday’s opening-round clash, per Daniel Popper of the Athletic.

Via Popper on Twitter:

“Brandon Staley said Mike Williams’ MRI showed no fracture or muscle injury in his back. He has a contusion, Staley said. And Staley expects Williams to return to practice at some point this week.”

Williams underwent an MRI on his back following the injury he sustained in the Week 18 loss. Staley indicated that Williams was diagnosed with a contusion, avoiding a muscle injury or a fracture. Staley should be counting his lucky stars with this latest update, as the entire Chargers fan base went into panic mode when the cart came out to escort Williams off the field on Sunday.

Williams battled through injuries throughout the season, and the expectation is that he’ll be ready for the Wild Card tilt vs. Jacksonville. In the regular season, Mike Williams featured in 13 games for the Chargers, hauling in 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns.