The Los Angeles Chargers’ injury woes went from bad to worse on Thursday when star running back Austin Ekeler was added to the injury report with an abdominal issue, according to Ari Meirov. With so many key players already hobbled with injuries, adding Ekeler to the mix is a massive blow for the Chargers.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week, and while they were hopeful that they’d get some encouraging injury news, it seems things have taken a turn for the worse.

Keenan Allen’s hamstring issue reportedly worsened during the bye week and Mike Williams is out with a high-ankle sprain. The Chargers are absolutely decimated with injuries on offense, and the latest update to Ekeler is a major concern ahead of the matchup against the Falcons in Week 9. There’s still optimism that Ekeler won’t be forced to miss any time, but seeing him added to the injury report is a big worry.

With Williams and Allen both dealing with injuries this season, it’s been Ekeler who has taken over as Justin Herbert’s favorite target. Ekeler leads the Chargers in touchdowns (8), carries (84), rushing yards (380), receptions (53), and receiving targets (61).

Needless to say, losing him would be an obstacle that would be very difficult to overcome, particularly against the Falcons in Week 9, and with matchups against the 49ers and Chiefs on the horizon, getting Ekeler back to 100 percent will be nothing short of critical.

Austin Ekeler was limited during the Chargers’ practice on Thursday, so fans will need to keep a close eye on his status during Friday’s session in order to get a better indication of where he’s at ahead of Sunday’s tilt in Atlanta.