Brandon Staley explains why Keenan Allen didn’t play in second half vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had been out of action since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, he made his long-awaited return to the field. But unfortunately, it did not last long.

Allen was limited to just the first half of the game. In 23 offensive snaps, he recorded just two receptions for 11 receiving yards on two targets.

On Monday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley spoke on his decision to not play Allen in the second half.

Via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

“Brandon Staley said there was “no setback” with Keenan Allen’s hamstring. Allen did not play in the second half yesterday. Staley said Allen “did not feel like he could burst” off the leg and they did not want to “risk” further injury.”

In a precautionary move, Staley chose to sideline his veteran pass catcher to prevent any sort of injury.

Allen has been a staple in the Chargers offense for nearly a decade. Throughout his career, he has recorded 736 receptions for 8,612 deceiving yards and 48 total touchdowns. But his 10th season has quickly been derailed by injuries.

Allen is not the only Chargers player that has been impacted by injuries this season. Star quarterback Justin Herbert dealt with a rib injury earlier in the season. Wide receiver Mike Williams has suffered a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. Edge rusher Joey Bosa is dealing with a groin injury. And both cornerback J.C. Jackson and left tackle Rashawn Slater have been lost for the season.

But even amid the injury woes, the Chargers have remained resilient. They currently sit at 4-3 and remain a competitive team.

Allen’s return to full health could be crucial to the success of this team. But it seems as if it may take longer than expected for that to happen.