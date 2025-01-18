The Los Angeles Chargers are adding a college football superstar in the latest Fox Sports' mock draft. The 2025 NFL Draft starts on April 24, with Jim Harbaugh's team having the No. 22 overall pick. Star quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a brutal performance in the team's playoff loss to the Houston Texans last week. Los Angeles has a few needs to address this offseason, specifically at wide receiver, interior offensive lineman, and tight end.

However, sometimes, picking the best player available is the way to go, especially for the franchise that drafted LaDainian Tomlinson. And according to Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre, the Chargers will add another standout running back from a Group of Five conference. At No. 22, Los Angeles is selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the following description below.

“There is a need at receiver. Maybe they go that way here or tackle it in free agency. Despite Jeanty's unspectacular performance against Penn State, you're looking at a terrific prospect and, behind that Chargers OL, potentially a monster year.”

Ashton Jeanty would immediately elevate the Chargers' offense

While running back was not a massive weakness for Los Angeles this past season, the position could be upgraded. The Chargers ranked 17th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 110.7, with J.K. Dobbins leading the team with 905 yards and nine touchdowns. In the loss to the Texans, Los Angeles could only muster up 50 yards on the ground on 18 carries. In addition, neither Dobbins nor backup running back Gus Edwards are threats in the passing game.

Ashton Jeanty is coming off a historic season for the Boise State. The Broncos' tailback ran for the second-most yards in college football history (2,601) with 29 rushing touchdowns. Jeanty carried Boise State throughout the season against nine-man boxes as the Broncos shockingly claimed the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff. While his receiving yards were down, Jeanty has shown to be very capable in this area, catching 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns.

Overall, many of Jim Harbaugh's best teams have involved a dominant ground game. Adding more balance to the Chargers' offense so there is less stress on Justin Herbert will take this franchise to the next level in 2025. However, there's a good chance Ashton Jeany will not be available at No. 22 in this year's NFL Draft. The Cowboys have already shown some interest in the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and based on Jeanty's recent comments, he would love to have the chance to suit up for that franchise.

Nevertheless, the Chargers' front office should consider taking Jeanty if he's available. While it is important to note that this draft has a ton of starting-caliber running backs, Jeanty is a potentially generational player who could force opponents to stack the box to contain him. If Justin Herbert can face those types of defenses, it'll be tough for him to have a performance like last Saturday's ever again.