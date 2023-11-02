The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their active roster prior to their Week 9 game against the New York Jets.

The Los Angeles Chargers made an intriguing move involving tight end Nick Vannett before their Week 9 showdown against the New York Jets.

“#Chargers signed TE Nick Vannett to the active roster,” per ESPN's Kris Rhim.

we’ve signed TE nick vannett to the active roster → https://t.co/zt6phZ4RaX pic.twitter.com/43pziU8FMl — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 2, 2023

The 30-year-old Vannett is in his eighth NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks made him the 94th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft. Nick Vannett spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks before embarking on a journeyman's career since 2019.

Seattle traded Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 25, 2019. Vannett spent just one season in the Steel City before spending time with the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants in subsequent seasons.

Nick Vannett has caught for 874 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 90 receptions in his eight-year NFL career. He will fill a void left by former Chargers third-round pick Tre' McKitty. The team recently waived McKitty, who had mustered just 117 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 16 receptions since 2021.

Nick Vannett won't be one of Brandon Staley's primary options on offense. Instead, expect Vannett to play as a blocking tight end in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's schemes.

The Chargers have the seventh-best offense (362.4 yards per game) in the NFL With Vannett in the rotation, he will help open up holes for running back Austin Ekeler. Vannett will also shore up the Chargers' pass-blocking schemes and protect quarterback Justin Herbert.

Vannett also fortifies the Chargers' tight end depth behind Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, and Stone Smartt.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was on the hot seat leading up to their Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears. Fortunately, the Chargers routed the Bears 30-13 on SNF. The much-needed victory improved Los Angeles' record to 3-4 on the season.

Here's hoping Nick Vannett will make an impact against the Jets in Week 9.