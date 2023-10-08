J.C. Jackson's tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers will not be remembered fondly. After signing a huge, five-year deal to bolster the up-and-coming Chargers' defense, he was traded away in the second year with LA.

Jackson was flipped back to the New England Patriots, his former team, for a measly draft-pick swap. The Chargers didn’t have him dress in Week 3 and he had not played like the Pro Bowler that they expected to add to their roster. He has played in just 85 defensive snaps so far this season while Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis and Ja'Sir Taylor have taken the bulk of the cornerback reps.

On top of playing worse than expected, Jackson really irritated the team by refusing to enter the game as the Chargers were dealing with an injury to Davis during Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Sources say Jackson repeatedly refused to go into the game against the Raiders on Oct. 1, standing on the sideline with his shoes untied even when a teammate was banged up and needed to come off the field,” writes the NFL Network insiders. The report stated that multiple coaches asked Jackson to enter the game but the 27-year-old refused, saying that he wasn’t properly warmed up. NFL Network added that, with New England, Jackson would sometimes not play the opening drive of a half because of this.

Still, Jackson not being willing to come in for an injured teammate — or even having his shoes tied as the game is going on — is a brutal look. It served as the tipping point for the Chargers. Los Angeles hoped landing him and Khalil Mack would be transformative for its defense. While Mack has been solid and an important piece as Joey Bosa deals with injuries, Jackson flamed out very quickly.

Jackson, now back with the Patriots team he ascended to stardom with, will serve as a key depth piece after standout rookie Christian Gonzalez went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. His status is uncertain for the Patriots' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.