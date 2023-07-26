There's an encouraging update for Los Angeles Chargers fans on cornerback J.C. Jackson's health. Jackson, who ruptured his patellar tendon in week 7, missed the entire rest of the 2022 season following his injury.

Jackson was one of several pieces the Chargers added to boost their defense in the 2022 offseason. Jackson signed a five-year $82.5 million contract in free agency with the Chargers. He was one of several defensive additions during the 2022 offseason along with Khalil Mack and Sebastian Joseph Day.

While his first season in Los Angeles was cut short, it looks like Jackson will return in time for the 2023 season. As training camp begins, the report is, “J.C. Jackson is on the field for the opening training camp practice holding his helmet,” per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

J.C. Jackson is on the field for the opening training camp practice holding his helmet. Officially getting started here in about 5 mins. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 26, 2023

The return of Jackson is great news for Chargers fans, especially in hopes of improving their pass defense. The Chargers finished just 26th in passing defense in 2022, a figure they need to improve if they'd like to advance further in the playoffs. This weakness in the secondary helped contribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars overcoming a 17 point deficit, even after the Chargers stole four interceptions from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

JC Jackson emerged as a stellar cornerback under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots after coming out of Maryland undrafted. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Jackson had a combined 17 interceptions which helped earn him the huge deal with the Chargers. While he has yet to intercept a pass as a Charger, that should change if he goes into the season at full health.

With Jackson back and the Chargers successfully signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a longterm deal, the Chargers should be right back in playoff contention.