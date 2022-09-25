Joey Bosa was forced to exit in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 27-year-old looked like he was in considerable pain as he headed to the medical tent with an apparent groin injury, and right now, it looks like this could be an issue for LA moving forward.

According to league insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bosa has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest:

“Chargers’ DE Joey Bosa has been ruled out today due to a groin injury,” Schefter wrote in his report.

Bosa immediately grabbed his groin area as he went down on a play in the opening quarter. He laid on the pitch for a considerable period as he received medical attention. The four-time Pro Bowl DE was able to walk to the medical tent, but he had a considerable limp as he made his way to the tunnel.

This is a tough blow for the Chargers, who are already dealing with a flury of injuries. Both Keenan Allen and JC Jackson were unable to take the field against the Jaguars, and while star quarterback Justin Herbert was able to suit up, he too is dealing with a rib problem. LT Rashawn Slater also headed to the locker room in the second half with an injury.

At this point, it remains unclear if Joey Bosa’s groin issue will prevent him from suiting up in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. We will pass along any new information as they come.