Chargers star Joey Bosa’s timetable for return from groin surgery gets update

Joey Bosa’s groin tear is bad news for the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old star edge rusher tore his groin and will be on the injured reserve as he recovers.

The latest Joey Bosa update will not please Los Angeles. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers’ four-time Pro Bowler is expected to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery groin injury in Philadelphia.

Chargers’ star pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin tear, per sources. Bosa underwent surgery Thursday — one day after being placed on IR — for the same injury that his brother Nick Bosa suffered at Ohio State.https://t.co/o4RySt5hlo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

Joey Bosa’s absence will leave the Chargers’ defense much more vulnerable going forward. His ability to bring pressure to the backfield is key and now LA will have to lean heavily on Khalil Mack. The good news is that he has 4.0 sacks so far this season. The bad news is that he will now have to find a way to get pressure without the benefit of Bosa drawing attention on the opposite side of the trenches.

Sadly for LA, Joey Bosa is one of many Chargers players dealing with injuries at the start of the season. Although many of the others, like Justin Herbert and J.C. Jackson, are making great progress. Keenan Allen is another one of the Chargers stars that will be held out due to injury, though he should return sooner than Bosa.

While the Joey Bosa news is sad, the Chargers did get some good news in regard to offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. His bicep injury may not be season-ending, as it was previously thought to be.