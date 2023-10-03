Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. reportedly suffered a sprained wrist during Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Donald Parham Jr. could return for the Chargers' next game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, as they are on a bye this week, but it is uncertain.

The Chargers started the season 0-2 with two heartbreaking losses to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Both of those games were very winnable. The last two weeks, the Chargers picked up wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Raiders. Both of the wins were close for comfort, but they were much needed.

The Chargers beat the Vikings with an interception in the end zone, and another clutch interception helped the Chargers win against the Raiders.

Parham is a good weapon for Justin Herbert to have. While Justin Herbert throws to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams a lot, and the Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round of the draft this season, Parham is a nice security blanked. That is especially the case with running back Austin Ekeler out. Austin Ekeler is usually Herbert's main check down option.

Sometimes fans and teams complain about getting an early bye, but given the injuries the Chargers are dealing with, it could be good timing for them.

The Bengals looked like a tough matchup before the season started, but have struggled so far this year. It will be interesting to see how the teams match up when they play in Week 6.