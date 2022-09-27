Justin Herbert finally gets some good news in form of Keenan Allen update

Keenan Allen has missed the last two games for the Los Angeles Chargers, which unfortunately for the team both ended in losses. But it appears that the Chargers star wide receiver is on the cusp of finally returning from a hamstring problem, with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that Keenan Allen is “expected to return to practice” ahead of this week’s game between Los Angeles and the Houston Texans on the road.

Some good injury news for the Chargers: WR Keenan Allen is expected to return to practice this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2022

A Week 4 return for Keenan Allen is obviously going to be terrific news for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers first missed Allen back in Week 2’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mike Williams was fantastic in that contest, as he racked up 113 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches, albeit in a 27-24 loss. In Week 3, it was Joshua Palmer’s turn to lead the Bolts’ downfield with 99 receiving yards on six catches, but in an embarrassing 38-10 annihilation at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The hope for the Chargers is that having Keenan Allen will spark the team back into winning. After looking like world-beaters in Week 1’s 24-19 victory at home over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers now find themselves third in the AFC West division with a 1-2 record. A game against the lowly Houston Texans could just be what the doctor ordered for Keenan Allen and the Chargers, but they are not in a position yet to take opponents for granted, especially with Justin Herbert probably still not completely over a rib injury he suffered in the Chiefs game.