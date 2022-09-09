Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year

The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth.

The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but instead suffered the one outcome that hurt them. According to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Herbert said he has had that loss on his mind throughout the offseason. He will be extra motivated to have a big performance at SoFi Stadium.

“I know personally, I’ve been thinking about this one for the past six or seven months, however long it’s been. I know that everyone else has as well,” Justin Herbert said, via AP. “For everyone to show up during OTAs, I thought that was huge growth for our team. We believe in each other just like the front office believes in us.”

Herbert has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so the Chargers will seemingly always be in playoff contention with him and a stacked offense. If things break the right way for them, they could even win the ultra-competitive AFC West.

The Chargers’ rematch with the Raiders will look a little different this season. Justin Herbert will have Chandler Jones coming after him and will have to keep pace with an offense that now boasts Davante Adams. But he will also now get help from Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to slow down Carr, Adams and the silver-and-black offense.