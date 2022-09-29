Justin Herbert gets crucial update on ribs injury ahead of Week 4 vs. Texans

Since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury to his rib cartilage two weeks ago, all eyes have been on his health. And with the latest update, he seems to be back to 100%.

During the Chargers Week 2 battle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert took a hit that made everyone within the organization hold their breath.

After sustaining his injury, Herbert played on, finishing the Week 2 contest. He then opted to play in Week 3, a decision met with scrutiny from those around the football world.

In the Chargers Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the offense looked like a rough version of its normal self. They lost 38-10, and yet Herbert played the entire contest. In the end, Herbert finished Week 3 with 297 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Justin Herbert has thrown for 910 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

And now, heading into Week 4, Herbert seems to be fully back to 100%.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert was upgraded today to a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering his ribs injury. Keenan Allen, JC Jackson and Corey Linsley remain limited. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2022

According to PFF’s Ari Meirov, Justin Herbert was a full participant at the Charger’s Thursday practice.

Herbert being back at full force would be a welcome for the Chargers who are set to take on a Houston Texans team that has put on a fight in each of their contests this season.

While Herbert seems poised for a full return, the Charges are still dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. During Thursday’s practice, veteran cornerback JC Jackson, wide receiver Keenan Allen, and center Corey Linsley were all limited.

But with Hervert fully healthy, the Chargers should be able to take down the Texans and move on to 2-2-.