Justin Herbert speaks on finding balance ahead of the season

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is just now entering his third year in the NFL but he has already gained the respect of players around the league.

Along with this, Herbert is also regarded as one of the best pass throwers in the league. At just 24 years old, he has already earned a spot among the NFL’s elite.

Dating back to his days at the University of Oregon, Herbert has been regarded as a level-headed player who is fairly quiet. Now that he’s found his place in the NFL, Herbert has put his leadership skills on full display.

During a recent interview, Herbert spoke about his attempt at finding balance in what he does. He specifically focused on balancing trying to find perfection in what he does vs the mistakes that happen in life.

Herbert stated, “I always tell myself, I’ve made it farther than I ever thought I was going to. And so at this point, if I just do my best, I can’t complain.”

Herbert’s words are that of a proven leader. The former sixth overall pick has already much more than many around the NFL thought he would by this point in his career.

Justin Herbert has started 32 games for the Chargers. He currently has a record of 15-17. Along with this, he has thrown for 9.350 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

On the ground, Herbert has added another 536 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Heading into this season, Herbert is an early favorite to win MVP. The Chargers have put an elite roster around him, and this team’s potential is limitless.