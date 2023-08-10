The Los Angeles Chargers suffered another blow when wide receiver Josh Palmer went down with an injury during training camp practice. There is no word yet on the nature of the injury or if Palmer will miss time.

The report came in that Palmer left practice early Thursday after sustaining the injury. “WR Josh Palmer left practice early. He was walking gingerly toward the bus,” per Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune.

#Chargers WR Josh Palmer left practice early. He was walking gingerly toward the bus. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 10, 2023

Palmer emerged as one of the top targets for quarterback Justin Herbert during the 2022 season amid injuries to star receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The former 2021 3rd-round pick out of Tennessee put up 769 yards on 72 receptions during his sophomore campaign. He has continued on his strong second season in training camp, including the incredible one-handed catch he put up on August 1.

The Chargers also drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston out of TCU this year to form a versatile room of receivers. The Chargers are excited to surround Herbert with an exciting group of weapons, or as Keenan Allen puts it, “a lot of gangsters in the room.” Add in former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who led Dallas to the number one offense in 2021, and the Bolts should be more explosive than ever this upcoming season.

Of course, the Chargers offensive performance will certainly depend on their ability to stay healthy. The Chargers have been one of the most injury-plagued teams the last few years with stars including Williams, Allen, Derwin James, Rashawn Slater, J.C. Jackson, etc. all missing time.