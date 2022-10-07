Keenan Allen’s nagging injury strikes again with final Week 5 update

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be missing a key piece in Week 5. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out of the contest.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Allen won’t be available for the Chargers. This will be the fourth straight game that Allen has missed as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

In the lone game that he has appeared in, Allen was his reliable self for quarterback Justin Herbert. He left the contest with four receptions for 66 receiving yards.

Once again, Mike Williams will be the Chargers main pass-catching option in Week 5. And this will remain the case until Keenan Allen is ready to return to the field.

Through the Chargers first four games, Williams, like much of the offense, has been inconsistent.

In two of the Chargers games this season, Williams has finished with less than 20 receiving yards. But through the other two contests, he has recorded more than 110 receiving yards.

Herbert and Williams have developed a strong connection in the absence of Allen. Williams has 18 receptions for 258 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He is also averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

In the absence of Allen, several other Chargers pass catchers could be in line for big days. Tight end Gerald Everett has been a go-to option for Herbert. He is currently second on the Chargers in receiving yards with 211. He also has 16 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

While Allen’s absence will be felt, the Chargers should once again be able to stay afloat with the other playmakers on the roster. And with their matchup being against an inconsistent Cleveland Browns defense, they could be in a good position to move to 3-2.