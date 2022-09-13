Chargers dealt brutal Keenan Allen update for Week 2 vs. Chiefs, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Chargers should prepare for Week 2’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as if they would not have their best offensive weapon downfield for that contest. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has a low chance of appearing Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders at home. However, Keenan Allen’s injury doesn’t seem serious enough to keep him out for two games.

“Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Chiefs, but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the Jaguars, two full weeks after the injury.”

It’s unfortunate for the Chargers that they can’t have a longer time to let Keenan Allen’s hamstring feel better before their Week 2 assignment, with a Thursday Night Football game on their schedule in Week 2. Nevertheless, it’s probably best for them to keep Keenan Allen rested until he is 100 percent healthy. They still have great weapons at quarterback Justin Herbert’s disposal in the likes of pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams.

Speaking of Williams, he should get a bigger opportunity in the Chargers’ passing attack with Keenan Allen unlikely to see action in Week 2. Williams was a major disappointment in Los Angeles’ 24-19 win over the Raiders in which he only had two catches on four targets converted into a mere total of four 10 yards.