Joey Bosa's foot injury has landed him on the injured reserve, so the Chargers are bringing up Andrew Farmer II.

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with another extended Joey Bosa absence at the absolute worst possible time. The star pass rusher sprained his foot in the loss to the Green Bay Packers and will spend some time on the injured reserve.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chargers are bringing Andrew Farmer II from he practice squad to the 53-man roster as Bosa heads to the IR.

Rapoport says the promotion comes for a player “whose work ethic coaches have raved about.” Farmer is an undrafted free agent who has played in just 15 snaps (10 on defense, five on special teams) in the one game he was active for this season. The 23-year-old is one of just five NFL players to attend Lane College, the latest and most notable of which was former Pro Bowler Jacoby Jones.

Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipolatu and Justin Hollins will have to step up for the Chargers defense while Bosa, who has tallied 6.5 sacks in his nine games this season, is set to be on the sideline for at least four games. Los Angeles' defense is already mediocre at hurrying quarterbacks despite being a blitz-oriented unit. The team has the eighth-highest frequency of allowing offensive scores.

The Chargers will greatly miss having Bosa in Week 12 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and hope that he can return as soon as possible to help them against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. Their path to the playoffs is still open but it's shrinking quickly.