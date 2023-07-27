The Los Angeles Chargers are adding another weapon for Justin Herbert, signing former Purdue WR Milton Wright just a day after inking their star quarterback to a massive five-year $262.5 million deal.

Wright appeared in 27 games in his tenure with the Purdue Boilermakers, hauling in 99 catches for 1,325 yards and 10 total TD's. He was a member of the team for three seasons, before his college career in 2022 when he was ruled academically ineligible.

The NFL supplemental draft made a comeback in 2023 for the first time since 2019, where Wright and one other wideout were eligible to be selected. However, all 32 teams decided to pass on the opportunity, and he went unsigned. A team using a pick on him would have given up one of their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wright reportedly tried out for the New York Jets last week, in the wake of dealing WR Denzel Mims to Detroit. He also worked out with the Giants and Seahawks, before ultimately getting grabbed by the Chargers, per Adam Schefter.

The Chargers are entering what could be a pressure year three for head coach Brandon Staley. LA just added Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator from the Cowboys, and they are expecting big things. After falling short in an epic playoff collapse last season, the Chargers top brass are expecting them to get over the hump with their level of talent, or the seat will grow hotter.

Los Angeles has -115 even odds to make the playoffs, per Fanduel Sportsbook. They will hope the addition of Wright as a target for Herbert can help make a difference on offense if he earns a spot on the team.