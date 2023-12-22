In the midst of a lost season, the Chargers have cut one of their defensive starters.

From injuries across the roster to Brandon Staley's firing, nothing has seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. As a potential white flag waiving move, the Chargers have made a puzzling decision on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles has waived Sebastian Joseph-Day, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The defensive tackle has started 14 games this season.

Over those appearances, Joseph-Day has racked up 31 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and three sacks. His numbers might not jump off the page, but Joseph-Day has been a consistent force for Los Angeles up the middle. Equipped with experience – and a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams – Joseph-Day could be an attractive defensive tackle for any team still in the hunt.

At 5-9, Los Angeles certainly isn't one of those teams. Even with Joseph-Day, their defense hasn't lived up to their standard. Heading into Week 16, the Chargers rank 29th in total defense, allowing 375.3 yards per game. They've been held back by their pass defense, which ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 261.4 YPG.

While Sebastian Joseph-Day might've been released by the Chargers, it could be a blessing in disguise. If the DT attracts interest from a Super Bowl contender, he can go straight from the bottom to the top.

It'll take a lot more work for the Chargers to once again reach the top. They'll have plenty of questions to answer and holes to fill once the season is complete. For now, they'll be looking to fill the void left by Joseph-Day's release in Week 16.