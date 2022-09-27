Chargers players’ reaction to blowout loss to Jaguars lacks accountability

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the biggest upset in Week 3 after handing the Los Angeles Chargers their second straight loss. The Jaguars did not only defeat Justin Herbert and Co., but they pretty much laid the smack down on them with a 38-10 beatdown.

After the game, the Chargers players were understandably devastated by the embarrassment that they faced against Jacksonville. However, the way the team reacted in the immediate aftermath of the defeat may not exactly bode well for what’s ahead for this squad. According to Chargers reporter Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, the players did not waste any time rushing out of the locker room right after the loss:

#Chargers reaction to this loss is notable. Locker room cleared out in record time. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 25, 2022

Miller implied that there was a lack of accountability from the players, as they seem to have taken on a defeatist attitude after the loss:

I get that you just got your tails kicked and a bunch of guys are hurt, but it's also only Week 3. This does not bode well. https://t.co/GGNcV6zPVz — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, however, you can’t ignore the fighting spirit Justin Herbert showed in this one. The Pro Bowl quarterback came into the game with a rib injury, which he played through during the contest. Despite his team being down big late in the game, Herbert insisted on staying in the game to be with his teammates on the field.

Based on the above report, however, Herbert’s teammates may not share his enthusiasm. Then again, it’s also possible that we’re reading too much into this post-game development. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the Chargers react in their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans.