While free agent has been in full swing since the legal tampering period began on Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers remained somewhat quiet on the open market. With just over $20 million in cap space, the team could still look to address several positions on the roster.

Through the opening days of the league year, the Chargers have made two major moves to develop the roster for next season. One of these moves was the re-signing of right tackle Trey Pipkins III. Following a promising 2022 campaign, Pipkins was rewarded with a three-year deal worth up to $21.75 million. With his return, the Chargers have begun to solidify the offensive line for the 2023 season.

The other notable move that the Chargers have made so far is the signing of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. Following eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the former UCLA linebacker found himself on the market. Eventually, Kendricks chose to return to California and sign with the Chargers on a two-year deal worth up to $13.25 million.

Kendricks has been an elite talent on the defensive side of the ball since being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. In his final season with the Vikings, Kendricks was once again a force for a defense full of talent. While appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 137 total tackles, 87 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, and six defended passes. With his arrival, the Vikings will have a veteran presence in the linebacker room.

But with just these two signings so far and several notable departures, the team could still be in the market to add playmakers.

Here are two free agents the Chargers could target to round out the roster

Dalton Schultz, Tight End

With Gerald Everett under contract for just one more year, and Donald Parham hitting free agency, addressing the tight end position could be something that the Chargers look to do. While several tight ends have already found new homes, arguably the most notable from this year’s group is still available. That comes in Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz.

Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, Schultz has developed into one of the game’s more consistent tight ends. Over the past three seasons, he remained a go-to option in the Cowboys passing attack. In each of these three campaigns, he recorded at least 550 receiving yards, 55 receptions, and four receiving touchdowns.

This past season, Schultz once again proved to be a focal point within the Cowboys offense. Over 15 games, he recorded 57 receptions for 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Adding Schultz to the Chargers passing attack could help Justin Herbert, and the rest of the unit find even more success. With Schultz, they would be adding a tight end that can not only block but also stretch for the field.

For a team that was often looking for reliability through the air, Schultz would address that in a big way. Over the past three seasons, he has missed a total of two regular-season games. With that level of reliability, he could become a solid addition to this offense.

Chauncey Garder-Johnson, Safety

To the shock of many, Chargers safety Nasir Adderly announced his retirement on Thursday morning. After just four seasons in the NFL, the former second-round selection out of Delaware chose to call it a career.

With the retirement of Adderly, the Chargers will lose a focal point of their secondary. Over his four NFL seasons, and 50 appearances, he stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 232 total tackles, 168 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 defended passes, and three interceptions.

Following Adderly’s retirement, the Chargers should look to address the vacancy in a big way. Targeting former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson would do just that.

This past season, Gardner-Johnson was elite in the Eagles secondary. Through 12 regular season games, he recorded 67 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, eight defended passes and a league-leading six interceptions.

At the moment, it is unclear if Gardner-Johnson will return to the Eagles. But if he does not, he could be the perfect addition to this Chargers defense that is full of firepower.

Adding Gardner-Johnson to play alongside Derwin James and Asante Samuel Jr., could make this group an elite force. In an AFC that is full of elite quarterbacks and explosive wide receivers, having a second of this caliber could be key. This pairing, alongside Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, could make this group a threat to anyone they line up against. If the Chargers are looking to add to the secondary, this sort of major signing could be their best option.