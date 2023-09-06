The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 game of the 2023 NFL season. The Chargers made it to the postseason in 2022 but are looking to start the new season with a bang. In this article, we will make four bold predictions for the game. We will focus on the performances of Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen. We will also predict whether the Chargers will come out victorious against the Dolphins.

Los Angeles Chargers' Performance in 2022

The Chargers had a decent performance in the 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 10-7 record. They made it to the playoffs, but the team suffered a monumental collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Justin Herbert had a breakout season, throwing for over 4,700 yards and 25 touchdowns. Austin Ekeler was also impressive, rushing for over 900 yards and 13 touchdowns. Keenan Allen missed seven games but he still caught 66 passes for over 750 yards and four touchdowns. With these three players leading the charge, the Chargers are looking to make a statement in 2023.

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season, it's time to make some exciting predictions about the Chargers' game against the Dolphins.

4. Austin Ekeler's Big Day

Austin Ekeler is a talented running back, and he's expected to have a standout performance against the Dolphins. Last season, he ran for 45 yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown against this team. Ekeler is not just a great runner; he can also catch passes, making him a headache for any defense. The Dolphins will struggle to contain him, and we can anticipate Ekeler putting up some impressive stats.

Remember that he is one of the few running backs who could finish the season as the top-ranked RB without surprising anyone. That said, there are a couple of questions about Ekeler. First, he's 28 years old, which is getting close to retirement age for running backs. Second, the Chargers have a new offensive strategy under Kellen Moore. He will likely focus more on passing than running.

On the flip side, the Chargers had the highest rate of targeting running backs in the NFL at 26 percent. Moore's Cowboys, on the other hand, had rates of 15.8 percent (26th) in 2022 and 18.6 percent (20th) in 2021. These questions shouldn't knock Ekeler's production too much, though. We still expect him to get at least 70 total yards in this game.

3. Keenan Allen Should Impress

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Keenan Allen is one of the best wide receivers in the league, and he's set to have a big game against the Dolphins. Last season, he caught an impressive 12 passes for 92 yards against them. Allen has exceptional hands and is a reliable target for Justin Herbert. He's also a master of route running and can create space for defenders. Expect Allen to make some important plays for the Chargers.

In terms of statistics, Allen had a great year last season. He averaged 75.2 yards per game, his best since 2017. This means there's no clear sign of Allen slowing down, even though he just turned 31. We fully expect him to get no fewer than 10 catches here and go over 90 yards once more.

2. Justin Herbert's Will Be Brilliant

Justin Herbert completed 39 of 51 passes (76.5%) in tonight's win over the Dolphins, becoming the 1st player in Chargers history to complete 70% of his passes on at least 50 attempts. pic.twitter.com/Ysx00Z2aCW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2022

Justin Herbert is expected to shine against the Dolphins. Last season, he threw for an impressive 367 yards and had a 102.3 passer rating against them. With another year of experience, Herbert is ready to outperform himself. He has great chemistry with Allen and Mike Williams as well. These are two of the league's top receivers. If the offensive line can protect him, Herbert should have a fantastic day against the Dolphins' defense.

Part of this positive projection is due to Kellen Moore taking over as the offensive coordinator, which is a significant upgrade. Additionally, the team drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round, bolstering the Chargers' receiving corps. With so many weapons at his disposal, Herbert should really make Miami's work extra hard in Week 1. Herbert should definitely notch over 300 yards again here. We also expect him to tally at least two touchdowns with another triple-digit passer rating.

1. Chargers Face Tough Challenge from Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers are the favorites to win this game against the Miami Dolphins. With Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and Keenan Allen leading the charge, the Chargers have an excellent chance of winning. On the other hand, the Dolphins have a strong defense. Despite that, we feel they'll struggle to contain the Chargers' explosive offense.

However, it's worth noting that the Dolphins have made some significant moves in the offseason, too. These include hiring Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator and trading for Jalen Ramsey from the Rams. They are going all-in this season, betting heavily on Tua Tagovailoa. The Chargers have had their share of injury issues, but Justin Herbert led them to the playoffs last year. The question now is whether he can carry them past the Dolphins and a defensive coordinator like Fangio. Take note that he has historically been a challenge for Herbert. This matchup promises to be a thrilling start to the 2023 NFL season, but we still have the Chargers toughening one out and surviving by one score.