Charles Barkley’s work on Inside the NBA cannot be understated. The former NBA star is one of the reasons the TNT half-time show is insanely popular. He’s a natural entertainer who knows when to be funny and when to address issues seriously. It’s no wonder that many have tried to pry him away from TNT. However, the latest Charles Barkley suitor could allow him to stay on Inside the NBA: CNN. The news media giant is reportedly in talks with Barkley, per Dylan Bers’ reporting.

“(CNN CEO) Chris Licht is now in negotiations to bring Charles Barkley to CNN for a news-oriented primetime show, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell me.”

The sources cited Barkley’s no-nonsense brand of humor as a potential draw for CNN viewers. Unlike other commitments linked to Charles Barkley, though, the CNN gig will reportedly not need him to leave TNT and Inside the NBA. This is a big win for NBA fans and the TNT company itself, who views Chuck as one of its biggest assets.

“It could also make economic sense. The Barkley deal would allow Sir Charles to continue his role with TNT, just as the offer to King allows her to continue anchoring CBS Mornings.”

Watching Charles Barkley deliver news would certainly be a trip for some fans, who are more used to his brash and joking demeanor on Inside the NBA. If there’s any NBA personality best fit to that role, though, it would be Barkley. We’ll see if Chuck decided to try his hand at this new endeavor.