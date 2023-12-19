Charles Melton found working on Riverdale to be his Juilliard.

A “bittersweet” ending

Talking to I-D Magazine, Melton reflected on the CW series.

“Obviously it frees up more time for projects like Mar December, but I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic,” Melton said. “Riverdale truly was my Juilliard — I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that.”

He continued by calling the final season “bittersweet,” however he's happy that the show “brought joy to so many people.”

From January 2017 until August 2023, Riverdale ran on the CW. It was a very popular series that was based on the characters from Archie Comics. Melton joined the show with a recurring role in Season 2 before becoming a series regular from Seasons 3-7.

The role is what got Melton attention from critics and pop culture. He had also starred in a season of American Horror Story before his Riverdale role. In 2021, he re-teamed with Ryan Murphy once again for another episode of American Horror Story. Some of his other TV credits include Glee, Poker Face, and History of the World, Part II.

On the film side, Charles Melton has had roles in The Sun Is Also a Star, Bad Boys for Life, Heart of Champions, and Secret Headquarters. Arguably, his biggest role came in Todd Haynes' May December. The Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore-led drama followed an actress who is researching a couple years removed from their tabloid romance. May December premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and just released on Netflix.