Charlie Sheen's nieghbor has a special kind of beef with the actor

In a bizarre and concerning turn of events, Charlie Sheen found himself embroiled in a dramatic altercation with a neighbor that reportedly escalated into a physical assault, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) responded to a dispute at Sheen's L.A. residence.

According to officers, a 47-year-old woman, identified as Sheen's neighbor, forcibly entered his home and attacked him upon his response to a knock at the door. She allegedly tore Sheen's shirt and attempted to strangle him before returning to her own residence, leaving Charlie Sheen in a state of shock.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear, but this isn't the first clash between Sheen and the woman. Sources revealed prior incidents, including the woman reportedly squirting a sticky substance on Sheen's car and leaving trash outside his door in the days leading up to the attack.

Reportedly, Sheen had attempted to reconcile with the neighbor following the earlier incidents, hoping to resolve the conflict. However, the situation spiraled into a violent confrontation, prompting Sheen to contact emergency services.

Law enforcement responded to the scene, and although Sheen did not require hospitalization, he alerted authorities to the disturbing incident.

The woman was subsequently apprehended at her residence and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges, accused of forcibly entering Sheen's home and launching the attack.

This troubling incident emerged merely days after Sheen proudly announced his nearly six years of sobriety, emphasizing his focus on a stable, family-oriented life centered on parenting his 14-year-old twin boys.

The unexpected altercation casts a shadow on Sheen's efforts to lead a sober and dedicated life, highlighting the unpredictability of situations that can arise, even amid attempts to prioritize a healthier lifestyle and familial responsibilities.