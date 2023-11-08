Here's our guide for the best weapon and artifact build for the Genshin Impact 4-star Cryo Catalyst character Charlotte.

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo character arriving in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 4.2 alongside Furina. While she may not be a new face for many, she is new to the game's expanding roster. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Steambird's reporter Charlotte, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Charlotte Weapon and Artifact Build

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Charlotte Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Charlotte's abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Charlotte's Normal Attack allows her to attack three times consecutively, dealing Cryo DMG each time. Her Charged Attack consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to deal AoE Cryo DMG in a certain area. Her Plunging attack has her striking the ground below, dealing AoE Cryo DMG on impact. At certain intervals, when using her Charged ATtack, Charlotte will cause a Spiritbreath Thorn to descend and pierce enemies, dealing Pneuma-aligned AoE Cryo DMG.

Her Elemental Skill, Framing: Freezing Point Composition, can either be Tapped or Held. When Tapped, Charlotte will take a snapshot with her camera, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to enemies in front of her, while also applying Snappy Silhouette to up to five enemies. This deals Cryo DMG to affected enemies at intervals. When Held instead, Charlotte enters Composition Mode, with the viewfinder expanding the longer the skill is Held. Charlotte can move and change direction while doing this. Once the player lets go, Snappy Silhouette will apply to all locked-on enemies. If the Skill fully charges, it will apply Focused Impression instead. This lasts longer and deals more language.

Her Elemental Burst, Still Photo: Comprehensive Confirmation, will create a Newsflash Field that will deal AoE Cryo DMG, while also restoring HP to all nearby party members based on Charlotte's ATK. The field will continuously deal Cryo DMG to enemies and heal all active Characters within the AoE.

When leveling her Talents, the player must first decide whether Charlotte will be a Support Character or a Sub-DPS. If you will use Charlotte as a Support character, prioritize leveling her Elemental Burst first. If you will build her as a Sub-DPS instead, prioritize leveling her Elemental Skill. Either way, level her Normal Attack last.

Charlotte Weapon Guide

All values listed below are at R5

Kagura's Verity: Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

This is the best weapon build for Charlotte if you plan to use her as a Sub-DPS or a DPS. This is because the weapon will buff her Elemental Skill DMG by quite a bit. If you equip Charlotte with this weapon, you will need to use her Pressed Elemental Skill three times, then her Held Elemental Skill to maximize the DMG bonuses.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds: Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain a 16% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

You can alternatively use this weapon build on Charlotte if she will be staying on-field for long periods of time. This allows you to easily get the max stacks of Elemental DMG Bonus from the weapon.

Skyward Atlas: Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 24%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 320% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

This is yet another alternative weapon build for Charlotte, and its advantage over the previous two is that its sub-stat increases Charlotte's ATK, which her Elemental Skill and Burst scale off of. The additional ATK, combined with the Elemental DMG bonus, makes this a pretty decent alternative as well.

Flowing Purity: When using an Elemental Skill, All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 16% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 4% All Elemental DMG Bonus, up to a maximum of 24%. This effect lasts 15s.

This is a pretty decent F2P option as it is a craftable weapon. It gives the player bonus Elemental DMG whenever they use the skill. To maximize the Elemental DMG Bonus from this weapon, the player must use Charlotte's skill, then switch her out. Once the HP from the Bond of Life effect wears out, switch Charlotte back in, and enjoy her increased Elemental DMG. This also has an ATK% Substat, which will increase the potency of Charlotte's Talents.

Favonius Codex: CRIT Hits have a 100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 6s.

This is the most F2P weapon build for Charlotte, and is designed to make her use her Elemental Burst more often. From the Energy Recharge % substat on the weapon, to the Energy the weapon's effects generate, Charlotte will likely be using her Elemental Burst a lot.

Charlotte Artifact Guide

4-piece Blizzard Strayer

Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

This is the Artifact set for Charlotte if you plan to turn her into a Sub-DPS or DPS of some kind. The Cryo DMG Bonus you get from the set, as well as the CRIT Rate, will help increase your overall damage output. To maximize this, partner her up with another Cryo character for the resonance, as well as a Hydro character for the Permafreeze.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack

This Artifact set is for Charlotte if you plan to use her as a Support character instead. The increased Elemental Burst DMG is good, and the increased ATK for her party will not only increase her party's ATK but also buff the DMG and Healing her Elemental Burst does.

2-piece Gladiator's Finale and 2-piece Shimenawa's Reminiscence

ATK +18%

ATK +18%

This is a good placeholder Artifact build for Charlotte as it basically just buffs her Elemental Skill and Burst directly. This means that her Elemental Skill and Burst Damage will increase, and the Elemental Burst Healing will also increase. The only downside of this Artifact build is that it adds nothing else for Charlotte, and can even lead to decreasing marginal returns down the line. However, it is a good temporary set as you farm for the others.

For Main Stats, try to get Energy Recharge or ATK% on the Sands, ATK% or Cryo DMG for the Goblet (based on if you want her to be a support or sub-dps respectively), and Healing Bonus or Crit Rate/DMG for the Crown (again, based on if you want her to be a support or sub-dps respectively). For Sub Stats, focus on getting ATK% and Energy Recharge, followed by Flat ATK.

Charlotte Team Guide

Permafreeze Team

Charlotte Charlotte will serve as either the Sub-DPS or Support, depending on how you build her. She will bring AoE Cryo DMG and Heals to the table thanks to her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Cryo As mentioned above, the player can bring another Cryo character here to increase Charlotte's CRIT Rate. You can either bring a main DPS in the form of Ayaka, or a support for Charlotte like Shenhe. Note that if you bring Shenhe, Charlotte will likely be your main source of DMG. Adjust the rest of the team accordingly.

Hydro If Charlotte is your Sub-DPS or DPS,, bring Yelan, Furina, or Xingqiu here to be the Hydro applicators for the team. If Charlotte is your Support instead, bring a Hydro DPS like Neuvillette.

Support This can either be a shielder like Zhongli, or someone that can clump enemies together like Kazuha or Sucrose.



That's all for our guide on Charlotte's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Charlotte is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.2. Once the rate-up ends, players will be able to get her from the Standard Banner. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.