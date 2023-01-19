Tragedy hit MLS side Charlotte FC on Thursday as it was announced that defender Anton Walkes, just 25 years old, passed away in Miami after a boat accident that happened on Wednesday near Miami Marine Stadium. As The Miami Herald reported, Walkes was found unconscious after two boats collided. He was given CPR but the England native didn’t make it.

Walkes initially signed with Tottenham and made a lone appearance for the Premier League club in 2016 before going on loan to Portsmouth a year later. He spent time back and forth between England with the League One outfit and Atlanta United before getting selected by Charlotte in the expansion draft, staying in the States for good.

Charlotte owner David Tepper released a heartfelt statement after the news broke:

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate, whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” part of a statement from Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said. “Anton Walkes made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch.”

Last season, Walkes made 23 appearances for Charlotte, starting 21 games.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family,” Major League Soccer said via Twitter. “MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time.”

Gone far too soon. Rest in peace to Anton Walkes. He leaves behind a child and partner.