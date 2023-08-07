It's an all-MLS clash here at the Shell Energy Stadium! Look at the latest Leagues Cup series with this Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Charlotte FC has been unstoppable in their last three games, going undefeated in each of them. Despite being a new team in the American scene, the Crown hopes to make a deep run in this tourney.

The Dynamo dumped out Liga MX’s Pachuca in the round of 32, with the clash in Texas finishing goalless before El Naranja prevailed 5-3 in the penalty shootout. The Orange Crush is also expected to progress in the next round.

Here are the Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo Odds

Charlotte FC: +330

Houston Dynamo: -135

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why Charlotte FC Can Beat Houston Dynamo

Charlotte FC is one of the newest franchises in U.S. soccer and has steadily improved to reach this stage. Currently, they are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points from 23 matches. In their last five games, they secured three wins, a draw, and a loss. Charlotte FC aims to put up a strong challenge to claim victory on the road. Interestingly, they were winless in eight matches before the League Cup, where they now boast a 100% record.

Their recent form has been remarkable, as they remain undefeated in their last three games. The Crown began by beating FC Dallas on penalties after a 2-2 draw. They followed it up with a convincing 4-1 victory over Necaxa and then overcame inaugural champions Cruz Azul on penalties in the previous round, winning 4-3 in the shootout after a goalless regular time. It was their second win on penalties in the competition.

This Round of 16 clash will be one of the four all-MLS encounters in the competition. The two teams have met only once before, in the MLS last season, with Charlotte securing a 2-1 victory. In their recent ten games across competitions, Charlotte FC has been impressive, with only two defeats and three wins. They have managed to get draws and keep two clean sheets while conceding 17 goals and scoring 16 times.

While Charlotte FC has outscored Dynamo 30-26 in the MLS this season, they have had a vulnerability in away matches, conceding at least one goal in 19 of their last 20 away games. However, if they assert their authority in the match, they are likely to maintain a solid defense. Moreover, they have displayed excellent scoring form, netting 8 goals in their last 3 away games.

As the game may extend into extra time and possibly penalties, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina will be the player to watch, given his fundamental role in the previous two penalty shootouts. Joseph Mora will be a key defender for the team, while Chris Hegardt will be an influential midfielder.

Why Houston Dynamo Can Beat Charlotte FC

Houston Dynamo FC currently sits in the 8th position in the Western Conference with 29 points from 23 matches. Their recent form has seen them secure two wins and suffer three losses in their last five games. As they head into the next round, Houston Dynamo will be relying on their home advantage to progress further.

It's worth noting that despite not securing a single victory, Houston Dynamo FC managed to qualify for the top 16. Their journey in the Leagues Cup has been full of excitement, with all three of their matches ending in penalties. They initially lost to Orlando City in a shootout after a 1-1 draw but made a strong comeback by winning two consecutive penalty shootouts against Santos Laguna and Pachuca after drawing 2-2 and 0-0 in their respective games.

Their recent match against Liga MX's top seed ended goalless, but Houston Dynamo FC emerged victorious in the Round of 32, defeating Pachuca 5-3 in penalties. Interestingly, all three of their Leagues Cup matches have been decided on penalties.

Before entering the competition, Houston was going through a winless streak in five games, but they managed to win two out of three outings in the Leagues Cup. In their last three home games, they scored a total of 11 goals and saw all three matches end with over 2.5 goals.

However, Houston Dynamo has had some struggles in scoring, failing to score in five of their last eight matches across different competitions. They managed to find the net only four times in this period while conceding 12 goals.

To succeed, Houston Dynamo will need to perform at their best. They have a strong record on their home turf, scoring two or more goals in 5 of their last 7 home matches and keeping nine clean sheets in their last 14 home games. Comparing their defensive record to Charlotte's, Houston has conceded 30 goals to Charlotte's 40 in 23 games.

In their recent games, Houston has witnessed under 2.5 goals in three of their last four matches across competitions, failing to score in three of those games. Notably, both of their wins in the Leagues Cup this season have come from penalty shootouts.

One player to keep an eye on is Héctor Herrera, who plays a crucial role in the midfield, excelling in ball recovery and generating attacking opportunities. As for the starting lineup, Steve Clark is expected to be in goal, while Ethan Bartlow will likely feature in the defense. Artur will play in midfield for the team.

Final Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick

Both teams will not let their momentum go away. However, Houston's strong home form and better record at the MLS will see them win over the overwhelmed Crown squad.

Final Charlotte FC-Houston Dynamo Prediction & Pick: Houston Dynamo (-135), Over 2.5 goals (-120)