Asuka has an incredible car collection. Asuka is a well-known wrestler from Japan who currently wrestles in the WWE. Regarded as the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka is a four-time WWE Women's World Champion and onetime NXT Women's Champion while also winning four Women's Tag Team Titles.

Given Asuka's accomplishments in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Asuka's incredible $301K car collection, with photos.

Based on online outlets, Asuka has a net worth of around $1 million. There's no doubt that Asuka was a household name in Japanese wrestling before carving out a dominant run in the WWE. Asuka was even made a part of WWE 2K24.

With a highly respectable wrestling career, it isn't surprising to see the former WWE Women's Champion treat herself by picking up some awesome rides to fill up her garage.

4. Mazda MX-5

The cheapest car in Asuka's garage is a Mazda MX-5, which is priced at around $39,000. It's also worth noting that it's also the lone non-Mercedes under Asuka's name.

Nonetheless, it's an elite Japanese convertible that's capable of racing against the best cars in the world. In fact, the former WWE Women's Champion even turned some heads of wrestling fans when she decided to get in the driver's seat of the MX-5 on a race track.

The MX5 operates on a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrain. This allows it to produce 181 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, this top-tier convertible can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than seven seconds. Furthermore, it's also capable of reaching a maximum speed of 141 mph.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLC Class

The first SUV in this list comes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Class, which cost the Empress of Tomorrow around $46,000. The GLC Class is certainly a luxury SUV. It features a lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Asuka probably took a page out of her rival Charlotte Flair, who also owns a car like this.

The GLC Class sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbo Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, this elite SUV can go full speed up to 130 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

The second Mercedes in Asuka's car collection is the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. For this luxury sedan, the Empress of Tomorrow shelled out around $56,000.

There's no doubt that the AMG C43 is one of the best sedans in the market. Aside from a sporty look that catches anyone's attention, this top-of-the-line sedan also possesses a handful of interior amenities, including premium leather seats, a massive screen, and plenty of other advanced tech.

The AMG C43 gets its power from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, the AMG C43 has no problems when it comes to acceleration. It's capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just around 4½ seconds. Moreover, it can also go as fast as 155 mph.

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

With already plenty of keys to Mercedes, Asuka also couldn't also stop herself from getting a top-of-the-line SUV in the form of the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, the one half of the Kabuki Warriors paid around $160,000. The AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior.

But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips. The AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult conditions thanks to its off-roading features. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo charged V8 powertrain, the AMG G63 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair below 5½ seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Asuka's incredible $301K car collection.