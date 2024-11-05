Benedict Cumberbatch is a well-respected British actor who is best-known for playing Doctor Strange in the MCU. He is also a two-time Oscar Award-nominated actor. Given Cumberbatch's popularity on the big screens, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Benedict Cumberbatch's insane $711K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cumberbatch has a net worth of around $40 million. With plenty of cash lying around, it isn't surprising that the Doctor Strange star decided to splurge on a few of his dream cars, as per sources.

5. Jaguar XJ

The cheapest car in Cumberbatch's collection is a Jaguar XJ, which costs around $88,395. Although it's the cheapest car in Cumberbatch's garage, the Jaguar XJ is certainly a luxury car. Its sleek exterior look makes it an eye-catching masterpiece on the road. On the other hand, it should also provide the utmost comfort for the Doctor Strange star.

The Jaguar XJ derives its power from a 3.0-liter supercharger V6 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its eight-speed automatic transmission helps this luxury sedan go as fast as 186 mph. It also only requires just a little more than five seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Jaguar F-Type

There's no question that the Sherlock Holmes actor is a huge fan of Jaguar cars. Aside from the Jaguar XJ, he seems to also own a Jaguar F-Type. For this one, the two-time Oscar Award-nominated actor shelled out around $88,550.

The Jaguar F-Type is a sleek coupe style of vehicle that should outclass most of the cars in the market. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the Jaguar F-Type was a gift from his wife, Sophie Hunter and Jaguar, making it his favorite car to use.

The Jaguar F-Type is powered by a 3.0-liter Supercharger V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, in terms of speed, it's well capable of reaching a maximum speed of 171 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

It's safe to say that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a classy vehicle fit for a classy actor like Cumberbatch. This luxury sedan cost The Imitation Game star around $98,245. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a timeless beauty that offers a lavish interior highlighted by premium leather seats that offers the ultimate comfort, especially after a tough day at work.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is built with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it only needs exactly five seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Furthermore, it has no problems with speed capable of driving up to 130 mph with the assistance of a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2. Lamborghini Huracán

While Cumberbatch is a huge fan of Jaguars, it seems like the Star Trek Into Darkness star also stans Lamborghinis. In fact, he owns the much-coveted Lamborghini Huracán, which made him pay around $206,295. There's no doubt that the Lamborghini Huracán is an elite beast on the road, capable of outclassing any car in the market in terms of design and performance.

The Lamborghini Huracán sources its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. This allows it to produce 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, this super car can go up to 202 mph, making it the fastest car in Cumberbatch's collection thanks to a seven-speed auto-shift manual transmission. Furthermore, only 2.8 seconds is required to go from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Lamborghini Urus

Retailing in the market for $229,495, the most expensive car in Benedict Cumberbatch's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. It's also the second Lamborghini in the award-winning actor's collection.

But unlike the rest of the cars in his collection, the Lamborghini Urus is a top-of-the-line SUV. It's also considered to be one of the fastest of its kind without compromising the versatility and comfort of a SUV.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Lamborghini Urus produces 641 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can speed up to 190 mph. On the other hand, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over 3½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Benedict Cumberbatch's insane $711K car collection.