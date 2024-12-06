Bianca Belair has an incredible car collection. Belair is a groundbreaking female athlete for the WWE. From being a highly decorated track-and-field athlete in the college ranks for the University of South Carolina and Texas A&M, where she earned All-SEC and All-American honors, Belair has blossomed as a megastar in professional wrestling with the WWE.

Belair's combination of strength, power, and athleticism have made her one of the brightest attractions in WWE's Women's Division. She is a three-time WWE Women's Champion, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Winner. Belair is also the ninth Triple Crown Women's Champion in WWE history.

On the other hand, Belair is also known for being the wife of fellow WWE superstar Montez Ford. Given Belair's popularity in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Bianca Belair's incredible $215K car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Belair has a net worth of around $4 million. It's safe to say that Belair was a constant fixture in the WWE Women's title picture. Nowadays, she's formed a faction by teaming up with one of WWE's major signings, Jade Cargill. Nonetheless, Belair continues to be one WWE's main attractions.

Given Belair's rise to superstardom, there's no question that she's paid highly by the WWE. With a successful wrestling career, it isn't surprising that the EST can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. In fact, Belair actually owns a pair of luxury cars, which are perfect for her lifestyle.

2. Range Rover Sport

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the least expensive car in Belair's solid car collection is the Range Rover Sport. Although it's the cheapest car in Belair's garage, there's no doubt that the Range Rover Sport isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Range Rover Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Belair should have no problems feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Belair decides to go on long adventurous trips with her husband, Montez Ford, along with their kids.

The Range Rover Sport produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

While it's the cheaper car in Belair's garage, pretty sure Belair enjoys taking the Range Rover Sport for a spin whenever she's out with family.

1. Tesla Model X

For more photos, click here

It's safe to say that the Tesla Model X is Belair's prized possession in terms of her car collection. Considered to be an icon of luxury by many, this electric car cost the former WWE Women's World Champion around $120,000.

In fact, when it comes to electric cars, there's no doubt that the Tesla Model X is one of the best, fitting for the EST. Furthermore, this luxury electric vehicle should also help Belair reduce her carbon footprint.

In terms of features, the Tesla Model X certainly keeps up with the branding that it's the car of today and the future. This top-of-the-line electric car is easy to maneuver while not disappointing in terms of performance.

Moreover, its interior is highlighted by advanced features filled with a full list of amenities. As an added bonus, the Tesla Model X even features unique falcon-winged doors.

The Tesla Model X relies on a single electric motor. This allows it to produce 670 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. In just a hair less than four seconds, the Tesla Model X can go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it's capable of going as fast as 155 mph, and it has a one-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bianca Belair's incredible $215K car collection.