Bobby Lashley has an awesome car collection. Lashley is a decorated wrestler, who first made waves for the WWE. During his WWE run, Lashley was a dominant force, who earned two ECW Championships, two WWE Championships, three United States Championship reigns, two Intercontinental Championships, and many more. However, Lashley recently left the WWE for AEW.

Given Lashley's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bobby Lashley's awesome $333K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lashley has a net worth of around $4 million. Lashley was a top star in the WWE, allowing him to earn solid paychecks as a wrestler. Furthermore, the former WWE champion even tried his hand as a mixed martial artist.

With a highly successful fighting career, it isn't surprising that Lashley can live a celebrity lifestyle. This includes picking up a few luxury rides for his daily use.

4. Chevrolet Silverado

The first and only pickup truck that's parked in Lashley's garage is a Chevrolet Silverado. This versatile pickup comes in handy for transporting some bulky items thanks to its sufficient cargo space.

In addition to this, the Silverado should also be an ideal vehicle whenever the two-time WWE Champion wants to engage with the outdoors with his family thanks to its ability to thrive in off-road conditions. For this elite pickup truck, Lashley shelled out around $45,000, making it the cheapest vehicle in his car collection.

The Silverado is powered by a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this pickup truck can speed up to 114 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it has the ability to move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair less than 5.5 seconds.

3. BMW 5 Series

Next up on this list is Lashley's BMW 5 Series. For this luxury sedan, the three-time WWE United States Champion shelled out around $52,000. The BMW 5 Series oozes class and elegance. But more importantly, it doesn't compromise on performance. As a result, it's one of the most coveted luxury sedans at one point during its release.

The BMW 5 Series sources its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline-4 engine. This allows it to produce 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, the BMW 5 Series can speed up to 130 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is the first and only SUV in Lashley's car collection, which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the two-time ECW Champion shelled out around $65,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, can also be found in the garages of several Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough leg room, as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the former WWE Intercontinental Champion a good chance to relax after a tough match or training session.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter ecotec3. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires around seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 155 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Mercedes Maybach S560

Sold in the market for as much as $174,000, the most expensive car in Lashley's collection is a Mercedes-Maybach S560. The S560 is dubbed a true icon of luxury. With a timeless exterior that never goes out of style, there's no doubt that the S560 easily makes its presence felt. Furthermore, its premium interior should make any owner feel like royalty.

The S560 is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 463 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, its nine-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 155 mph. On the other hand, Lashley won't have to wait for more than five seconds for this work of art to go from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bobby Lashley's awesome $333K car collection.