Bronny James has an incredible car collection. James' journey into the NBA has been a roller-coaster ride. From making waves in the amateur ranks, to getting a cardiac arrest that threatened his life, let alone his basketball career, the younger James finally made it into the NBA to join his father, LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the 55th-overall pick. Bronny James showed flashes of what he can do at the NBA Summer League. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Although his numbers don't scream elite like his father's level, Bronny is expected to be a developing project for the Purple and Gold. However, he already made history by playing a few minutes with his father at the end of the first half in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22.

Given Bronny James' popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bronny James' incredible $401K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Bronny James has a net worth of around $10 million. James earned from NIL deals during his time in college. Now drafted into the NBA, he recently signed a four-year rookie deal nearly worth $8 million with the Lakers. With a lot of wealth to his name, it isn't surprising that the younger James also owns a pair of luxury cars, as per sources.

2. Dodge Charger SRT

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in James' car collection is a Dodge Charger SRT. The Dodge Charger SRT is reportedly worth around $75,000 in the market.

While it's the cheapest car under his name, the Charger SRT isn't a slouch by any means. In fact, it's one of the most powerful cars in the market, making it a coveted piece today. But more importantly, it also holds a fond memory for the new Lakers draftee, given that it's the very first car that he owns the keys to.

A lot James fans will also recognize this very car. It's worth noting that the Charger SRT was one of the gifts the younger James received to celebrate his 16th birthday.

According to reports, it seems like the gift was given by his father. At 16 years old, it marked the time when Bronny could legally drive around. As a result, receiving the Charger SRT must've made the new Laker happy.

The Charger SRT doesn't disappoint when it comes to its exterior. Flaunting an aggressive exterior, the Dodge Charger may seem intimidating on the streets, making it an easy eye catcher.

Furthermore, this powerful muscle car also has a beautiful interior, which had some customizations done by Bronny. To honor his father's legacy, the car seats featured his father's iconic logo along with his.

Built with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, the Charger SRT produces 797 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Charger SRT can go as fast as 203 mph. It can also accelerate with ease from 0 to 60 mph in exactly 3½ seconds.

1. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Project 1 Edition

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for $326,050, the most expensive car in James' car collection is a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Project 1 Edition. While having a sporty design that certainly demands some attention, it's worth noting that the GT is also one of the fastest cars ever manufactured by Mercedes.

Furthermore, basketball fans who follow the James household recognize this very car when Bronny attended his prom night. According to reports, the younger James temporarily posted about his car and prom date on social media. However, the Lakers draftee eventually took down the post.

In terms of features, the GT boasts of a sleek and sporty exterior that easily demands some attention wherever Bronny chooses to go. In addition to this, it's the perfect car for Bronny, especially for date nights. As a result, it was an easy choice to pick one up for his prom night.

The GT can go full speed at 202 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, this top-of-the-line coupe produces 720 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque thanks to a built-in 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. In terms of acceleration, the GT can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a hairline below three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bronny James' incredible $401K car collection.